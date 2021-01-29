The Editorial Board: With misleading figures, Cuomo hurt crucial efforts, opened himself to vitriol

As a matter of transparency, New York State should have counted nursing home deaths from Covid-19 the common-sense way. If a nursing home resident dies from the virus, whether they die at the nursing home or in a hospital, they get counted.
But the political furor over a report issued Thursday by state Attorney General Letitia James misses the important stuff. James’ report noted, among other things, that the Department of Health appears to have undercounted nursing home deaths from Covid-19 by about 50%. But it also noted policies at some nursing homes that almost certainly raised the death count.
The issue of nursing home deaths in New York has been simmering since spring. Much of the counting inaccuracy was appropriately attributed to the state’s decision to exclude nursing home residents who died in hospitals. It was a bad decision. And the explanation of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker – that it was needed to avoid double-counting deaths – is dubious. While there were inconsistencies in reporting by nursing homes, the state should have been more transparent.
What is more, the attorney general’s report merely codifies what had long been understood, anyway. Why Zucker – and more importantly, Cuomo – didn’t simply fix, or at least acknowledge, this accounting issue months ago is beyond understanding. Indeed, figures presented by Zucker on Friday suggest that even including hospital deaths of nursing home residents, New York’s rate of those fatalities was slightly below the national average.
Cuomo has had the public on his side as he led the state through a dangerous and trying period. Forthright reporting of nursing home deaths might have caused dismay, but New Yorkers can handle the truth. They would have understood that, as the early epicenter of the national pandemic, the situation was dire. As it stands, this wrongheaded approach only fuels the belief that the administration misled the public for fear of repercussions.
The repercussions are here.
If someone wants to argue that Cuomo could have done better, fair enough. The fact is that all governors could have done better, but none did better than Cuomo. All he needed to do, in this case, was direct his Health Commissioner to deal straight with the public. That he didn’t could hurt his standing with the public as the pandemic wears on and gives his political opponents an opening to exaggerate the attorney general’s findings. And they are.
Among them is Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who might want to be governor. He opened up on Cuomo, claiming that “the state’s incompetence and gross negligence have been confirmed by its own attorney general.” Well, no. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, was similarly apoplectic.
Many Democrats were able to be appropriately angered without tilting into exaggeration. Among them was State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, who may have had the most sensible response. He said:
“It should not take an investigation by the attorney general to receive accurate information regarding nursing home fatalities during the pandemic. We need answers immediately from the Department of Health. I am calling on Dr. Zucker to appear before the Senate Health Committee and provide full and complete answers.”
That’s how oversight works. (If only Reed and other Republicans had been similarly interested in holding the Trump administration to account. The hypocrisy is unavoidable.)
The attorney general’s 76-page report dealt with a number of other issues regarding the terror that swept through nursing homes in New York and around the country. Among them was the previously vetted issue that the state harmed nursing home residents by following federal guidance and pushing facilities to accept residents back from hospital care, even if they were Covid-19-positive. It was a tragic mistake, made early in the pandemic. To his credit, Cuomo later rescinded the order.
Other critical issues in the report that risk being lost in the political furor are inaccurate reporting of deaths by some nursing homes, as well as dangerous understaffing. In addition, some nursing homes required workers who were ill to report to work “or face retaliation or termination.” Some also provided insufficient personal protective equipment and testing of residents and staff for Covid-19.
What Zucker did and what Cuomo tolerated are real problems that deserve criticism and greater review. But miscounting didn’t kill people. Nursing home practices assuredly did, if James’ report is correct. That is where anger and investigation can be most appropriately directed.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.