The Editorial Board: With misleading figures, Cuomo hurt crucial efforts, opened himself to vitriol

Cuomo has had the public on his side as he led the state through a dangerous and trying period. Forthright reporting of nursing home deaths might have caused dismay, but New Yorkers can handle the truth. They would have understood that, as the early epicenter of the national pandemic, the situation was dire. As it stands, this wrongheaded approach only fuels the belief that the administration misled the public for fear of repercussions.

The repercussions are here.

If someone wants to argue that Cuomo could have done better, fair enough. The fact is that all governors could have done better, but none did better than Cuomo. All he needed to do, in this case, was direct his Health Commissioner to deal straight with the public. That he didn’t could hurt his standing with the public as the pandemic wears on and gives his political opponents an opening to exaggerate the attorney general’s findings. And they are.

Among them is Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who might want to be governor. He opened up on Cuomo, claiming that “the state’s incompetence and gross negligence have been confirmed by its own attorney general.” Well, no. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, was similarly apoplectic.