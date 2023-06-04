Buffalo is wearing its Pride.

At City Hall, a flag was raised to proclaim Pride Week. Hundreds of people and local businesses are participating in the city’s 11th annual Pride Parade on Elmwood Avenue. Thousands are watching it and attending the festivities that follow it.

But it’s not just about partying. Buffalo has been home to a thriving queer community for decades. It is also the site of important struggles for LGBTQ+ rights in the era of New York’s Stonewall riot and even before.

In a state that has some of the strongest protections for LGBTQ communities in the country, remembering the bad old days may not seem that important. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that there are always those who will work aggressively to turn back the clock on civil and human rights progress. This is certainly the case with LGBTQ+ civil rights.

In other cities and states across the U.S., Pride events have either been canceled or have had to defend themselves against harassment or even violence coming from outside groups for whom anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is the new red meat for their right-wing bases.

It is key that Western New York and the entire state keep a wary eye on places where there is bigoted pushback against LGBTQ+ freedoms and make sure none of this hateful activity is tolerated here.

Florida, in particular, is notorious for a group of laws activists call the “slate of hate.” The legislation – signed by Gov. Ron Desantis in May – includes a ban on gender-affirming health-care for minors, restrictions on which pronouns and bathrooms transgender people can use and a law imposing fines on businesses that allow children to view “explicit” drag shows. This final law is particularly disingenuous, as Florida already has a law against exposing minors to shows considered sexually explicit or harmful. The new legislation is pointedly aimed at Florida’s LGBTQ+ residents.

In May, the NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida, saying the state has become “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws are not limited to Florida. According to the ACLU, 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across America, and, as of May 26, 62 have been passed into law, including several that establish anti-LGBTQ+ definitions of “sex” in state statutes, thus denying transgender people their identities in many situations.

The reason for this wave of activity was spelled out by former Buffalo News editor-in-chief Margaret Sullivan in her June 1 Guardian column. Sullivan writes:

“There’s an ugly strategy here.

‘Here’s what we should do,’ instructed the right-wing pundit Matt Walsh recently. ‘Pick a victim, gang up on it, and make an example of it. We can’t boycott every woke company or even most of them. But we can pick one, it hardly matters which, and target it with a ruthless boycott campaign. Claim one scalp and then move on to the next.’

You heard him: ‘It hardly matters which.’ ”

LGBTQ+ people are being attacked by the right because they are this year’s prey of choice. It’s that simple.

We’re lucky that such legislation doesn’t stand much of a chance in New York, but it’s still important to keep in mind that LGBTQ+ residents need support and celebration all year round.

They have overcome much over the decades.

Local artists Mikey Harmon and Ari Moore debuted an Allentown mural titled “Stonewall Nation: WNY LGBT History Mural” on National Coming Out Day in 2020. The artwork features 27 LGBTQ+ activists, the progress pride flag and the Stonewall Inn, the site of the riots that launched the gay rights movement in New York City in 1969. See it at 44 Allen St.

For an in-depth look at a particular local LGBTQ+ history and culture, read the excellent “Boots of Leather, Slippers of Gold,” by Elizabeth Lapovsky Kennedy and the late Madeline Davis. It documents the history of Buffalo’s working-class lesbian community, focusing on the decades before Stonewall.

Covering both Black and white women as powerful agents of change, the book is a fascinating look at love, resistance, oppression, racism and the fight for respect at a time when “coming out” wasn’t really an option.

There’s also an ongoing Buffalo Niagara LBGTQ History Project that uses Facebook and Instagram to document and preserve Buffalo’s LGBTQ+ heritage.

Understanding the struggles, triumphs and defeats of the past enriches the celebrations of the present – and helps fend off impending threats.

...

Local LGBTQ+ Resources

• Embrace Western New York is a local nonprofit organization comprising LGBTQ+ residents and allies dedicated to raising awareness, understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community among all citizens. embracewny.org

• Evergreen Health fosters healthy communities by providing medical, supportive and behavioral services to people and families in Western New York – especially those who are living with chronic illness or who are underserved by the health care system. evergreenhs.org

• GLYS WNY builds affirming cultures and supportive communities for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. glyswny.org

• Pride Center of Western New York works with the community to make Western New York a safe, healthy and satisfying place for LGBTQ people to live, work and establish their families. pridecenterwny.org

• • •

