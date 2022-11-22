The Editorial Board: With Lee Zeldin as leader, New York’s GOP would continue to walk in the wilderness

Lee Zeldin may be a fine man in most ways, but he’s a poor choice to take over as leader of the New York Republican Party. He’s a throwback to what didn’t work, rather than the fresh approach the party desperately needs.

Zeldin this month lost the New York governor’s race to incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. Last week, he said he is seriously considering a bid for state party chairman. We know the soon-to-be former congressman needs something to do, but if the party hopes to do better in statewide elections, this isn’t it.

Winning the governor’s race would have been a big lift for any Republican in this overwhelmingly Democratic state but this year presented them with their best chance in 20 years. Nevertheless, as former Republican Gov. George Pataki observed last week, with Zeldin’s servile support of Donald Trump, he threw away the party’s best chance in 20 years to win any statewide post.

Not only did Zeldin vote last year against accepting electors pledged to Joe Biden, he took that step only hours after the defeated president had incited an insurrection meant to overturn a fair election – one that clearly put then-Vice President Mike Pence’s life at risk. And for nearly another two years, Zeldin has continued to embrace Trump who, in addition to seeking to wreck American democracy, is deeply unpopular in this state.

Misjudgments in politics are usually forgivable. Sometimes they’re based on wrong or incomplete information. Often, they deal with matters of no lasting significance. Neither was the case with Zeldin’s vote on Jan. 6, 2021, or his unwillingness to choose American democracy over an unfit president. What he did was unforgivable. It’s befitting that voters turned him away.

Supporters argue that, with Zeldin leading their state ticket, the party picked up congressional seats in New York, helping to power it to a House majority. That’s true, as far as it goes, but it’s like crediting the swaying trees for making the wind blow. Republicans were supposed to do well this year; that they succeeded so well in state congressional races had more to do with Democratic ineptitude than Zeldin’s compromised leadership.

New York needs two honest, competitive parties, but it won’t have that as long as Republicans cling to the malevolence of Donald Trump. Zeldin is proud of his association with a demonstrably bad man. That’s a bright red flag. Republicans should aim higher.

