The Editorial Board: With John Hurley’s departure in 2022, Canisius College must meet a fast-changing environment

Now that John J. Hurley has decided, upon entering his 12th year as president of Canisius College, to leave his office after June 30, 2022, the national search committee should focus its efforts on finding a leader who can navigate the changed landscape of higher education. It’s the No. 1 challenge today as small, private colleges fight for survival.

The challenge will require a leader with a depth and breadth of experience in the field, of course. But it also demands someone who is willing and able to think outside of the institutional box at a time when enrollment is shrinking.

It is time to get serious about merging institutions. Some have imagined a Catholic University of Western New York, combining forces to create the powerhouse. This combination works as one, strong entity bringing together resources, knowledge and leverage to deliver high-quality education to students with an equal emphasis on the Catholic religion.

The next president will need a visionary outlook, understanding that higher education is ripe for a rapid period of consolidation, not unlike other industries. Changing demographics demand new relationships among schools. There will be failures. The ones that succeed will think creatively about opportunities and how one plus one can equal three, as Hurley said. It is a big challenge, but one that cannot be avoided.