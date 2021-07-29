The Editorial Board: With John Hurley’s departure in 2022, Canisius College must meet a fast-changing environment

Now that John J. Hurley has decided, upon entering his 12th year as president of Canisius College, to leave his office after June 30, 2022, the national search committee should focus its efforts on finding a leader who can navigate the changed landscape of higher education. It’s the No. 1 challenge today as small, private colleges fight for survival.
The challenge will require a leader with a depth and breadth of experience in the field, of course. But it also demands someone who is willing and able to think outside of the institutional box at a time when enrollment is shrinking.
It is time to get serious about merging institutions. Some have imagined a Catholic University of Western New York, combining forces to create the powerhouse. This combination works as one, strong entity bringing together resources, knowledge and leverage to deliver high-quality education to students with an equal emphasis on the Catholic religion.
The next president will need a visionary outlook, understanding that higher education is ripe for a rapid period of consolidation, not unlike other industries. Changing demographics demand new relationships among schools. There will be failures. The ones that succeed will think creatively about opportunities and how one plus one can equal three, as Hurley said. It is a big challenge, but one that cannot be avoided.
Hurley suggests the search committee should place high degree on creativity and imagination. The task will demand all of those characteristics.
Hurley is confident that Canisius will succeed.
As he examines the landscape in higher education, he sees schools that have their heads in the sand and convinced they are one good recruiting class away from solving their problems. As he said, that is unrealistic. Schools not engaged in an honest look at the challenge and not working every day to address those on a comprehensive basis will be in trouble.
Such honest dissection and work has been the hallmark of Hurley’s 11 years in office. He and his colleagues have been discussing these issues. So has the college’s board of trustees.
Canisius has a core of solid academic programs from which to work. The school focuses on the fundamentals, the job market and analytics and strong critical thinking skills, excellent oral and written communication skills and an ability to appreciate the moral and ethical dimensions of problem solving.
Despite financial challneges, Canisius is in a better financial position than many small, private colleges. The growth in the stock market has left the college with a record-high endowment of $160 million. It was $74 million – less than half that figure – when Hurley took over in 2010. Against the backdrop of higher education in the United States, it is not a big number but it provides a financial cushion to invest in some new areas and withstand fluctuations.
Some in the Canisius community grumble about the changes. But Hurley is right. Change is inevitable. It’s already evident at some private colleges. Clinging to the model of 20 years ago is not in the cards. The pandemic provides a strategic moment in education, one that has been tested through online college education.
Resistance to change will not move the college forward. Hurley’s successor should embrace that concept while working in concert with like-minded institutions to create the kind of strong affiliation that delivers top-rate educational outcomes.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.