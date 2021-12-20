The Editorial Board: With Jemal’s interest in city’s damaged grain elevator, demolition is unthinkable

The fact is that ADM has been itching to demolish the building for some time. This month’s storm provided an additional argument, but assuming Jemal knows what he is talking about – and Buffalo has learned to trust his construction sense – it’s not only unnecessary, but unwanted.

Because of Jemal’s expertise, his interest and his money, some of Buffalo’s most challenging properties are coming back to life: Seneca One, the Statler Building and the Hyatt Regency are now among his properties. He’s planning to save the moribund Boulevard Mall and has expressed interest in the Richardson Towers and the Central Terminal. Other projects are in the works.

His focus on the damaged grain elevator is new and he said he needs time to fully assess the building’s condition. But that time, he said, is available.

“No one is in imminent danger over there,” Jemal said, referring to the building and the neighboring flour mill. “It’s on an island. No one’s in there and it’s not falling down on the flour mill.”