The Editorial Board: With Jemal’s interest in city’s damaged grain elevator, demolition is unthinkable

Hold off on the wrecking ball.
The Brown administration and Archer Daniels Midland moved too quickly in moving to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator that was badly damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm. Fortunately, a judge stayed the city’s premature order as developer Douglas Jemal announced his wish to buy and repair the 124-year-old structure.
To the untrained eye, the grain elevator certainly appears to be catastrophically damaged. The storm tore open the building’s flat brick northern wall, creating what the company called “significant safety concerns on-site and at adjacent properties and roadways.”
Nonsense, said Jemal.
“I looked at that building very closely, and that building absolutely could be saved,” he told The Buffalo News. “It’s a magnificent building. I have tackled a hundred times worse than that.”
Then, if people are paying attention, he sealed the deal: “If ADM wants to sell the building, I will buy the building and preserve and stabilize that building. ADM has a ready, willing and able buyer.”
Why wouldn’t ADM want to sell the building? Its choices are to spend money to tear the structure down or to accept money for the joint privilege – ADM’s, Jemal’s and Buffalo’s – of having a successful and visionary developer take it off its hands.
The fact is that ADM has been itching to demolish the building for some time. This month’s storm provided an additional argument, but assuming Jemal knows what he is talking about – and Buffalo has learned to trust his construction sense – it’s not only unnecessary, but unwanted.
Because of Jemal’s expertise, his interest and his money, some of Buffalo’s most challenging properties are coming back to life: Seneca One, the Statler Building and the Hyatt Regency are now among his properties. He’s planning to save the moribund Boulevard Mall and has expressed interest in the Richardson Towers and the Central Terminal. Other projects are in the works.
His focus on the damaged grain elevator is new and he said he needs time to fully assess the building’s condition. But that time, he said, is available.
“No one is in imminent danger over there,” Jemal said, referring to the building and the neighboring flour mill. “It’s on an island. No one’s in there and it’s not falling down on the flour mill.”
A decision on whether to allow the grain elevator to be razed could come as soon as Wednesday, three days after Supreme Court Justice Dennis J. Ward issued a temporary restraining order barring demolition of the historic structure, which is believed to be the last of its kind in the United States.
The order was issued at the request of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. Jemal says he will join the organization in court Wednesday when the parties are to meet again. He will make a powerful ally.
Jemal even has a potential tenant for the building. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G last week expressed interest in reusing the structure as a union hall, credit union office and public museum.
What is needed now is for Archer Daniels Midland to do the right thing, for itself and for Buffalo. Jemal put it succinctly.
“These silos are Buffalo’s monuments,” he said of his adopted city. “Those are our monuments.”
“I’m sick and tired of people taking advantage of Buffalo and taking the magnificent architecture the city has and destroying it,” he added. “Not on my .... watch.”
