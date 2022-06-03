The Editorial Board: With Jacobs’ exit and the right-wing fever it instigated, the old GOP is dead

For a window on the state of the New York Republican Party, look no further than the new 23rd Congressional District. Only days after Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park announced his support of stronger gun laws, he was chased out of the campaign. Instead, he will leave Congress at the end of this term.

Now, even in New York, the Republican Party has become a refuge for absolutists who would rather tolerate mass murder, including the massacre of children, than even consider the obvious steps endorsed by Jacobs: ban military-style weapons; raise the age to buy some firearms; ban the sale of body armor to the public. The state Republican party is now so radicalized that it cannot acknowledge a circumstance in which weapons designed for human carnage should be restricted. That’s bad for the party, worse for New York and terrible for the country.

New York was once home to the kind of Republican who made the state and the party proud: Jack Kemp and Jack Quinn, both former congressmen from Erie County; and Sherwood Boehlert, who represented the Utica area. These were leaders who placed country over party, who understood the need for compromise in a large and diverse nation and who could see that assault weapons posed threats not just to individual lives, but to the party and the country.

That version of the Republican Party is already but a memory in other parts of the country. In places like Texas and Florida, the party test requires an eagerness to stake out increasingly extreme positions, then to heap abuse on those unwilling to take the bait. Even Pennsylvania Republicans just nominated a gubernatorial candidate who spreads the repeatedly disproved lie that voter fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 election.

The New York party has been moving in that direction for years and, now, it’s taking another giant step. Among those reported to be interested in the 23rd District seat are state party Chairman Nicholas Langworthy of Erie County and the Buffalo developer he once thought would make a fine governor, Carl Paladino.

That candidacy broke the mold of professionalism among high-profile elections in New York, in the same way that Trump did in his presidential campaign six years later. Ability mattered less than anger. Langworthy, who also tried to persuade Trump to run for governor, has offered no second thoughts on his judgment in candidates, even after Trump incited a deadly insurrection last year. Is this how New York Republicans now understand themselves? Paladino, also a Trump supporter, seems to think so. He said he would seek the 23rd District seat if Jacobs dropped out.

A congressional campaign is a different beast from a national or statewide election. In New York and around the country, district lines are often so gerrymandered that they produce foregone results. With the candidate of the favored party all but guaranteed to win in November, the crucial decisions are pushed to the primary elections, typically dominated by the party base – those furthest to the left for Democrats and furthest to the right for Republicans. That feeds the divisions that already fracture the country.

The new 23rd District isn’t gerrymandered. It was created by the courts, which threw out the lines drawn by Democrats. But it’s a decidedly conservative area and New York’s Republican Party has moved to the right, as the absence of leaders such as Kemp, Quinn and Boehlert makes clear. The party primary is on Aug. 23.

Indeed, the pressure on Jacobs to bow out suggests there is less space than optimists might have hoped between Republicans in New York and those in Texas.

It’s also notable that, except for Jacobs and Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, New York Republicans have failed to speak out against the dangerous and despicable lie of “replacement theory.” Less a theory than a kook-driven fantasy, it holds that Democrats are strategically working to sideline white voters in favor of immigrants of color and Jews.

That calumny inspired the lethal Unite the Right rally five years ago in Charlottesville, Va., and it drove the accused gunman in the May 14 shooting at Tops, where 10 Black people were gunned down. Among the Republicans playing to the replacement crowd is the House’s third-ranking member, Rep. Elise Stefanik of the North Country.

It shouldn’t be hard for anyone, left or right, to speak out against so vulgar and destructive a lie. But, except for Jacobs and Tenney, the Republican silence speaks volumes about what some people are willing to do to in the name of power. What do a few dead people matter? So what if it puts targets on minorities?

Still, things change. The party wasn’t always this way and maybe it won’t stay this way. Regarding guns, some observers detect a rising tide of national anger at government indifference to intolerable violence. As Jacobs has demonstrated, you can be conservative and still recognize the obvious connection between repeated mass murders and the easily acquired firearms that facilitate them. Indeed, that is conservative. The party is now radical.

We wish Jacobs had stayed in the race. The debate could have been clarifying.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.