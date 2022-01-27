The Editorial Board: With infrastructure funding, Buffalo's unique Times Beach will be restored

Times Beach Nature Preserve, a 55-acre site on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, will receive much-needed attention as a result of the local share of last year’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Times Beach is a unique Buffalo ecosystem, hugging the shore of Lake Erie within sight of the city landscape. It needs protection against both human interference, as well as the forces of nature. The area withstood years of battering by the weather. There hasn’t been enough money to repair the damage. Until now.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, recently announced that the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $10 million in infrastructure funding to restore the site. Times Beach – it’s not a beach – sits just south of the current U.S. Coast Guard facility on the city’s waterfront. It is, as Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz described, a “peaceful but fragile ecosystem that is very vulnerable to bad weather due to its location.”
It is because of this vulnerability that the money is so necessary and, as Higgins pointed out, the restoration there will complement the existing parkland. With work expected to begin this spring and expected to be completed within a year, those who have been stewards of the area will start to see change.
The Friends of Times Beach Nature Preserve is a volunteer group. It had been working to restore a trail destroyed by the Halloween storm of 2019. Since then, the organization says 12 other storms – including one last month – inflicted additional damage. The injuries have put most of the site, including its break wall, off limits to visitors.
Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Army Corps, offered assurances that the new federal funding will aid them in making the repairs. The Corps plans to work on the project with Erie County, which manages the site in an agreement with the City of Buffalo, the owner of the property.
Higgins indicated that the Times Beach restoration is the type of project that has been long needed, but only being funded now because Congress passed the 2021 infrastructure bill. The project fits well with Higgins’ $189 million plan to create the new parkland, renovate Erie Basin Marina and build two new parkways leading to the waterfront. That work will be funded through the infrastructure legislation and money from the New York State Power Authority.
The infrastructure legislation stands to do much for the country, whether in places like Buffalo or the more rural Southern Tier, where Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said it is already having an effect. Times Beach Nature Preserve, an entrancing juxtaposition of the wild and the urban, is well deserving of the measure’s attention.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.