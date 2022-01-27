The Editorial Board: With infrastructure funding, Buffalo's unique Times Beach will be restored

Times Beach Nature Preserve, a 55-acre site on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, will receive much-needed attention as a result of the local share of last year’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Times Beach is a unique Buffalo ecosystem, hugging the shore of Lake Erie within sight of the city landscape. It needs protection against both human interference, as well as the forces of nature. The area withstood years of battering by the weather. There hasn’t been enough money to repair the damage. Until now.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, recently announced that the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $10 million in infrastructure funding to restore the site. Times Beach – it’s not a beach – sits just south of the current U.S. Coast Guard facility on the city’s waterfront. It is, as Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz described, a “peaceful but fragile ecosystem that is very vulnerable to bad weather due to its location.”

It is because of this vulnerability that the money is so necessary and, as Higgins pointed out, the restoration there will complement the existing parkland. With work expected to begin this spring and expected to be completed within a year, those who have been stewards of the area will start to see change.