The Editorial Board: With his vote on the infrastructure bill, Reed stands against his party and for the country

In what may be the one of the last good deeds Tom Reed does for his congressional district, the Corning Republican last week voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that the majority of his caucus would have cheerfully suffocated in its cradle.

Reed, who has announced he will not run for re-election next year, may have felt freer than others to buck his party’s madness but, make no mistake: Madness is the word.

Only 13 of the House’s 213 Republicans broke with their party to support a measure that will transform large swaths of the country with upgraded roads, bridges, sewer projects and other long-needed improvements. Among the areas that will almost certainly benefit is Reed’s 23rd Congressional District.

The good news for this state is that two other New Yorkers were among the 13 Republicans who supported the bill, with Reps. Andrew Garbarino and John Katko joining Reed. Sadly, Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, didn’t have the nerve to stand up for his 27th Congressional District.