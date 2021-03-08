The Editorial Board: With his leadership on the Senate’s stimulus bill, Schumer proves his worth

That’s called starting with a bang.

Chuck Schumer, the New Yorker who pursued the leadership of the U.S. Senate for years, won the job in January and kicked it off by skillfully navigating the chamber’s rules and bringing safely to port one of the most important and far-reaching pieces of legislation to come up in decades.

Because of his expertise and determination, Congress is on the verge of approving legislation that will help set up the country for a strong economic revival as the Covid-19 pandemic eases is grip. He responded to concerns within his own caucus, agreeing to lower the federal unemployment benefit to $300 a week from the original of $400. He patiently accommodated delaying tactics of Republicans who somehow thought it better to object en masse, rather than work to influence the shape of a bill supported by a majority of Americans of both parties.

The result is legislation that, if the House approves – as expected – will put money in Americans’ pockets, deliver urgent assistance to industries that are barely hanging on and support states and municipalities that have been crying out for help in a time of historic crisis.