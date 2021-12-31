The Editorial Board: With his fifth term, Brown should shoot for the moon

As he begins his fifth term in office, Byron Brown has an unprecedented opportunity to establish a record as one of the most effective mayors the City of Buffalo has ever known. He can do that by focusing on fundamental issues such as education and difficult ones, like spreading the city’s revival to struggling neighborhoods.

Brown has something to prove. While his first four elections to this office were comparatively easy, last year’s was anything but. His 2021 campaign was turbulent and the turbulence had a name: India Walton. Brown thought the left-wing activist would be the easiest of all his opponents to defeat. She was the hardest.

A novice candidate on the Democratic Party’s far left, Walton turned out to be the contender who nearly brought Brown’s mayoral run to a screeching halt. Walton tapped into deep dissatisfaction in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and on the far left. With that, and Brown’s failure to mobilize his supporters, Walton easily won the June primary.