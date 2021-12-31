The Editorial Board: With his fifth term, Brown should shoot for the moon

As he begins his fifth term in office, Byron Brown has an unprecedented opportunity to establish a record as one of the most effective mayors the City of Buffalo has ever known. He can do that by focusing on fundamental issues such as education and difficult ones, like spreading the city’s revival to struggling neighborhoods.
Brown has something to prove. While his first four elections to this office were comparatively easy, last year’s was anything but. His 2021 campaign was turbulent and the turbulence had a name: India Walton. Brown thought the left-wing activist would be the easiest of all his opponents to defeat. She was the hardest.
A novice candidate on the Democratic Party’s far left, Walton turned out to be the contender who nearly brought Brown’s mayoral run to a screeching halt. Walton tapped into deep dissatisfaction in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and on the far left. With that, and Brown’s failure to mobilize his supporters, Walton easily won the June primary.
He survived in the most challenging way possible: through a write-in campaign in which his supporters, and even many Republicans, were thoroughly motivated. Nevertheless, it was not the kind of decisive win any four-term mayor would want. In fact, some of the poorest parts of Buffalo, on the East Side and his traditional base, voted for Walton, in the primary and again in November. He has work to do in those precincts.
Brown has been criticized for paying too much attention to downtown. It is undeserved criticism because downtown’s revival always had to come first. Cities can’t thrive with a hollow core. Municipal coffers swell as more people visit downtown, spending their money at the waterfront, on the Sabres and in restaurants and bars. That gives it the wherewithal to spend in other parts of the city. But tell that to the person living on the worst side of the city, in the worst neighborhood with the worst crime.
But if it is inaccurate to say Brown hasn’t paid attention to the East Side, there is more he can do for the city’s long-neglected neighborhoods. A surprising number of voters told him so with their votes. Many were concerned with rising housing costs. It’s a legitimate issue that deserves the mayor’s attention.
To his credit, Brown has announced a citywide plan to address all neighborhoods with “more development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements across the city.” Even for those critics who feel like they have heard this all before, Brown has earned the chance to demonstrate his seriousness.
His opportunities to make the most of it are greater than ever today, bolstered as they are by the federal pandemic dollars flooding the city and by the related efforts of Rep. Brian Higgins to remake some of the East Side’s principal thoroughfares. With that, Brown has the tools to create new zones of development and prosperity.
Brown also needs to focus on public education. That’s often seen as a third rail of city politics, since the Buffalo mayor has no formal role in administering them. But the city helps to fund public education and, more to the point, Buffalo can’t meet its potential unless its students are getting the best education its schools can provide. Today, they aren’t. Graduation rates are up, but too many graduates aren’t prepared for the next chapter of their lives. That needs to change and the mayor needs to play a key role, even if he has to invent it.
Economic development has to be a focus, if Buffalo is to retain its graduates, from high school or college. Brown hasn’t ignored that need over his previous 16 years in office, but the job remains unfinished.
The mayor should also continue his efforts of improving policing in the city. He responded well to the issues posed by the murder of George Floyd last year, but training and accountability remain issues, as does the need to create stronger community relationships, especially in minority neighborhoods where mistrust of police hinders public safety.
A fifth mayoral term is unprecedented in Buffalo and uncommon anywhere. It will be one that in 10 or 20 or 30 years, residents look back on either with gratitude or resignation. Brown should shoot for the moon.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.