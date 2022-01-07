The Editorial Board: With his clear comments on deputies’ arrests, Garcia sends a welcome message

“These are not the people that represent the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, nor do I want people like Mr. Stachowski representing the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in the future,” he said. The statement offered a welcome change of tone in this long-mismanaged operation.

Stachowski, 48, of Buffalo, is a correctional officer at Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. He was already suspended on an unrelated internal matter when an anonymous tipster said he may have provided a cellphone and charger to an inmate. Investigators said they found a cellphone, charger and a small amount of marijuana in the inmate’s possession.

On Tuesday evening, deputies pulled Stachowski over on I-190 to arrest him. District Attorney John Flynn said Stachowski was “confrontational” with the deputies and tried to flee, at which point a deputy subdued him with a Taser.

Dee, 40, was arrested the same night. A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo, he had been ordered to stay away from a woman after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. But deputies allegedly found Dee with her Tuesday night, prompting his arrest on a criminal contempt charge.

Dee, like, Stachowski, was suspended without pay.