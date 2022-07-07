The Editorial Board: With his chances of victory limited, Giambra drops his Senate campaign – and the GOP

Joel Giambra may not have had much chance of winning a State Senate seat after redistricting blew up his electoral calculations, but he could have left the race more quietly. That he didn’t and, instead, sounded off on the lamentable direction of the Republican Party speaks well of him.

The former Erie County executive on Wednesday dropped his bid for the GOP nomination for the 61st State Senate District, citing what amounts to irreconcilable differences with a party too enamored of guns, opposed to women’s abortion rights and in the destructive thrall of Donald Trump. For the same reasons, he also quit the Republican Party, which has become a caricature of conservatism, and identified himself as an independent.

In a press release announcing the twin decisions, he wrote: “I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman’s right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBTQ rights; and who still believe that Donald Trump is their president.”

It was a brutally honest assessment. With it, he joins a handful of others who have had the nerve to tell the truth about a party in crisis.

Republicans today are making the same mistake Democrats have committed in the past. In the 1930s, the party attempted to purge conservatives and centrists from its ranks. More recently, it set up a de facto litmus test on abortion, ignoring the passions that the subject legitimately arouses – on both sides of the question.

Today, in the GOP, a candidate can’t deviate from some of the most wretched policy prescriptions in American politics without being labeled a RINO – Republican In Name Only. It’s a foolish and self-defeating strategy, especially given that the radicals who continue to support Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election are in no way conservative, themselves.

That was more than Giambra was willing to swallow – after he concluded he couldn’t win the Senate nomination, anyway. Still, he could have quietly dropped his campaign and, without calling attention to it, quietly left the Republican Party. Western New Yorkers of all political stripes should be glad that he didn’t.

The country needs two legitimate parties that are actually interested in dealing with the issues important to voters. Gun violence isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a fact. The same goes for the importance of civil rights, crime, the environment or honest elections. And opposing an insurrection can’t possibly be partisan. Nevertheless, the party that Giambra has called out formally designated that deadly riot of Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate public discourse.”

Giambra this week pulled back the curtain. Many others remain too bewitched or too bewildered to care, maybe even to notice. Among them are Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik of upstate New York, as well as congressional candidates Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino, both of Erie County.

But it’s worth saluting anytime a Republican – even a newly minted former one – has the courage and good sense to speak the truth about an unfolding political catastrophe that threatens both a crucial American party and, with it, the republic. That’s what Giambra did this week. He committed public service.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.