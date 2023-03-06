One: Buffalo desperately needs affordable housing.

Two: There are roughly 7,700 city-owned vacant lots within the city limits, most of them located in the Broadway-Fillmore, Genesee-Moselle, Masten Park, Fruit Belt and MLK Park neighborhoods.

Is there both a problem and solution here? Could at least a portion of this underutilized land be developed to the benefit of those unable to find places to live in Buffalo?

It’s not the first time these questions have come up, but as the housing shortage grows, the issue of what to do with these vast fields of land – vacant but for debris and urban wildlife – only intensifies in urgency.

While the city has made modest efforts to get its vacant property into the hands of those who will develop it, either with community gardens, housing or other maintained spaces, those efforts need to be amped up dramatically. Local nonprofit organizations have offered to help; that help should be welcomed and utilized.

It’s clear that this blight is at least partially the result of decades-old discriminatory practices such as redlining and blockbusting that have led to condensed poverty and massive disinvestment. The result: a growing inventory of vacant lots in one part of Buffalo, with a real estate boom and accompanying residential development in other, more privileged areas.

Fortunately, there’s now a stronger spotlight on Buffalo’s history of inequity and a concerted effort to address the injustice. Three organizations in particular – Vacant Land Task Force, Grassroots Gardens and Partnership for Public Good – have devoted several years of well-informed activism to the issue of how to sustainably and equitably repurpose vacant urban land.

Vacant Land Task Force has a series of recommendations, including, first, the drafting of a comprehensive plan for addressing this blight once and for all; second, transferring some of the lots to neighborhood nonprofits and nearby residents; and third, prioritizing the needs of those who have been left out for decades – indigenous residents and residents of color.

As it stands now, the parcels can be purchased for market rate from the city, but many who have attempted to do so aren’t happy with the process. It’s slow and – according to Grassroots Gardens – purchase offers can be rejected for no apparent reason.

It’s obvious that a more transparent process – with images, locations and prices for city-owned property posted online and easily accessible to all – would be the obvious first step. There is now a map on the City of Buffalo website (go to buffalony.gov and search under “real estate”), though only 844 lots were listed at last check. The city’s Real Estate department, which has long been severely undermanned considering all the property it handles, is also being upgraded, with more staff. It’s hoped that this will reduce frustrating delays.

But it’s also important that city leaders realize that they have helpful partners in organizations such as Vacant Land Task Force. City officials, local nonprofit groups and residents must work together aggressively to transform a blighted urban prairie – a depressing memorial to Buffalo’s historic inequities – into housing, parks and all the other amenities that help create vibrant neighborhoods.

