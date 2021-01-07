The Editorial Board: With Democrats’ Georgia victories, Schumer reaches the top of the heap

Some say a new measure could also include bolstering the $600 stimulus checks approved in December by $1,400 to reach the $2,000 level favored by both Democrats and President Trump. It doesn’t make sense to send more money to Americans whose pocketbooks haven’t been hurt by the pandemic. But all of us will benefit if the government does more for people whose livelihoods have been gutted by Covid. Washington needs to spend more to avoid a full-blown economic depression, but it can still make wise decisions. Not everyone is suffering equally.

One issue that is bound to arise, maybe sooner than later, is the fate of the filibuster, which the minority party can invoke to block legislation that doesn’t muster at least 60 votes. Used responsibly – which it hasn’t been in recent years – the tool can be a useful one, blocking what can become the tyranny of the majority.

Both parties have misused that power in recent years, but Americans have to hope that Republicans refrain from using it as their go-to weapon to block all Democratic initiatives. Instead, both parties should recognize the chamber’s narrow division and actually negotiate over matters that are important to the country.