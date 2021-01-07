The Editorial Board: With Democrats’ Georgia victories, Schumer reaches the top of the heap

Sen. Charles E. Schumer will have a difficult job to do, but with Democrats’ narrow wins in Georgia Tuesday, New York will be home to the Senate’s majority leader, with potential benefits to this state and region.
Not to mention the rest of the country.
Schumer, the Senate’s minority leader for the past four years, declared on Wednesday that he will become the chamber’s majority leader even before Democrats were proclaimed as the winner of both races. With that, the 100-member Senate will be evenly split, with soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris breaking any ties, presumably in favor of Democrats. With that, Schumer will have the votes to become majority leader.
More than anything else at this fraught moment, Schumer’s job is to send a message that he is open to working honestly and honorably with Republicans who are similarly inclined. So, for that matter, does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After four years of chaos, culminating in the shameful, Trump-inspired sacking of the Capitol on Wednesday, the leaders of both parties need to lead.
The benefits of Schumer’s ascension could be immediate, as the incoming Biden administration looks to augment the inadequate rescue/stimulus bill passed last month. In particular, a new measure would likely benefit state and local governments that are bleeding red ink because of the pandemic. It’s happening around the country, in both red and blue states, including New York. That assistance is essential and, given the main obstruction has been the current Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, there is reason for optimism.
Some say a new measure could also include bolstering the $600 stimulus checks approved in December by $1,400 to reach the $2,000 level favored by both Democrats and President Trump. It doesn’t make sense to send more money to Americans whose pocketbooks haven’t been hurt by the pandemic. But all of us will benefit if the government does more for people whose livelihoods have been gutted by Covid. Washington needs to spend more to avoid a full-blown economic depression, but it can still make wise decisions. Not everyone is suffering equally.
One issue that is bound to arise, maybe sooner than later, is the fate of the filibuster, which the minority party can invoke to block legislation that doesn’t muster at least 60 votes. Used responsibly – which it hasn’t been in recent years – the tool can be a useful one, blocking what can become the tyranny of the majority.
Both parties have misused that power in recent years, but Americans have to hope that Republicans refrain from using it as their go-to weapon to block all Democratic initiatives. Instead, both parties should recognize the chamber’s narrow division and actually negotiate over matters that are important to the country.
There may be some reason to hope that a handful of Republican senators – among them, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska – will have the courage to go their own way, if their party colleagues refuse to acknowledge reality.
If Republicans simply seek to obstruct, though, Schumer will be tempted to use his party’s majority status to kill the filibuster altogether. It would be hard to blame him under those circumstances, but it would be a shame, nonetheless – one that both parties would come to regret.
Just as Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell and West Virginia’s Robert Byrd used their stints as majority leader to benefit their states, Schumer will be able to benefit New York from his new perch. Beyond pandemic assistance, that could include a broad infrastructure bill that would help rebuild roads, bridges and water systems as well as expanding broadband internet to underserved areas. All are critical to New York and this part of it.
Schumer, 70, is a native of Brooklyn and has served in public office since 1975. Before his 1998 election to the Senate, he was a member of the House of Representatives and, prior to that, of the New York State Assembly.
While he was known as a liberal in those earlier offices, his years in the Senate have been different. Representing an ideologically diverse constituency, he has consciously moved toward the political center, a place that will help him forge better relations with Republicans who want them.
Schumer has been a good senator for this state and this region. We wish him well as he moves into the office he has sought for many years.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.