The Editorial Board: With Covid cases dropping, school mask rule should end as soon as safety allows

Gov. Kathy Hochul insists there is no “magic number” to dictate when the mask mandate for schools in New York State can be lifted. School administrators, teachers and parents crave certainty, something that has been in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul, her health department and other advisers are weighing several factors, including child vaccination rates, infection rates and pediatric hospitalizations.

That’s a valid approach, and one that gives students and parents incentive to be careful as the midwinter break begins in many schools. The health of children as they return to school after break is among the factors Hochul plans to weigh. That should also provide incentive for more parents to vaccinate their children.

New Yorkers are still dying every day from Covid-19, but the downward arc in infections and hospitalizations suggests that the time to make school masking optional is fast approaching. Attention must be paid to factors that don’t show up in the Covid statistics because they can’t easily be quantified.