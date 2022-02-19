The Editorial Board: With Covid cases dropping, school mask rule should end as soon as safety allows

Gov. Kathy Hochul insists there is no “magic number” to dictate when the mask mandate for schools in New York State can be lifted. School administrators, teachers and parents crave certainty, something that has been in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hochul, her health department and other advisers are weighing several factors, including child vaccination rates, infection rates and pediatric hospitalizations.
That’s a valid approach, and one that gives students and parents incentive to be careful as the midwinter break begins in many schools. The health of children as they return to school after break is among the factors Hochul plans to weigh. That should also provide incentive for more parents to vaccinate their children.
New Yorkers are still dying every day from Covid-19, but the downward arc in infections and hospitalizations suggests that the time to make school masking optional is fast approaching. Attention must be paid to factors that don’t show up in the Covid statistics because they can’t easily be quantified.
The Covid-19 era has taken a toll on the mental health of children and young adults. When remote learning was necessary, students missed valuable social interactions with their peers at school. Since returning to school buildings, some students continue to associate mask-wearing with their anxiety over catching or spreading Covid. Some find their stress increased when exposed to adults’ fights over mask and vaccine mandates.
While social isolation, fears of disease and academic worries have likely taken a greater toll on student mental health than covering their faces, masking still has drawbacks for certain student populations.
For young children, masking can be a barrier to speech recognition, hearing and communication in general. Students with cognitive delays, speech and hearing difficulties or with autism may find learning hindered by masks. Barriers to communicating in class are of special concern for students who do not speak English at home.
CDC, WHO split on mask policies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization differ in their guidance. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff and teachers in grades K-12, regardless of vaccination status.
Following announcements by officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon that they plan to lift indoor school mask mandates, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky this month said Covid cases are still high across the nation and “now is not the moment” to drop mask mandates in schools.
Walensky this week said the agency would soon issue new guidelines that were “relevant” to current conditions.
The WHO discourages mask use for children 5 and younger. For ages 6-11, the organization suggests “a risk-based approach,” considering intensity of Covid transmission in the area and “the child’s capacity to comply with the correct use of masks” and “potential impact of mask wearing on learning and development.”
The WHO notes that so far, “data suggests that children under the age of 18 years represent about 8.5% of reported cases, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups and usually mild disease.”
Anyone wishing to debate the effectiveness of school masking requirements can find studies supporting their position, whether for or against. The CDC in September 2021 released an analysis of 520 U.S. counties that concluded, “Counties without school mask requirements experienced larger increases in pediatric Covid-19 case rates after the start of school compared with counties that had school mask requirements.”
Three doctors wrote an opinion piece for The Atlantic in January that criticized several CDC studies on the topic, saying they did not sufficiently control for pediatric vaccination rates among counties, and other variables. Some mask studies, say the authors, show that Covid rates were affected by whether teachers wore masks, but not by if students did.
Political pressure dialed up
Republicans in the State Senate tried to attach an amendment to an education bill last Monday that would have repealed the mask mandate for schools. No Democrats supported the amendment, which failed, but concern about ending school masking does not come only from the minority party.
When 51 Western New York school superintendents signed recent letters calling on Hochul to provide clear guidance on how and when the mask mandate will end, Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace, D-Cheektowaga, echoed their sentiments.
“We need public health guidance that balances the risk of infection with the need to maintain the mental health and well-being of our children,” Wallace wrote in letters to Hochul and Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
Indeed, children’s mental health has become a “national emergency,” according to a declaration issued in October 2021 by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association. The organizations’ statement said the pandemic exacerbated trends that were notable before 2020.
Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg schools, said his district has hired two extra psychiatrists this year to handle increased demand for mental health services. Cornell believes that relaxing the mask mandates would give kids a sign that normalcy will return to their lives.
Cornell said educators want to give kids “a sense of hope that ... we’re going to be in a circumstance where you’re not going to miss out on prom,” or other normal milestones.
There’s cause for optimism on ending mandated student masking, but with lives potentially on the line, no one should think this is a slam-dunk decision. Hochul has said her priority in extending the mandate was to ensure kids could safely stay in school, which is a top priority for their mental and emotional health. With the Omicron variant in rapid descent, it may soon be time to give kids a morale boost by letting them put away the masks.
• • •
