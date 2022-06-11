The Editorial Board: With changes, 43North adjusts to Buffalo’s new hotter-than-hot startup climate

The nation’s biggest startup contest just raised its ante.

Buffalo startup accelerator 43North’s recent announcement that it will change its award structure to five awards of $1 million each should gladden the hearts of ambitious entrepreneurs. It also reinforces 43North’s ability to attract companies that will grow in Buffalo.

This change from only one million-dollar winner with seven others getting $500,000 is intended to attract higher-quality prospects as well as help the organization remain competitive in the high-stakes world of venture capital.

With a bigger payoff, 43North can recruit young companies that may have already received some seed capital, making it more likely those companies will be in it for the long haul.

Everything else about the state-funded business competition remains the same, including the additional support it offers winners – office space, mentoring, private investor connections and more – and the requirement that the winning companies maintain a presence in Buffalo for at least a year. Another priority – outreach to minority and women applicants – also remains.

The program has had some stunning successes in recent years. ACV Auctions, a 2015 43North winner, became Buffalo’s first billion-dollar startup and went public last year. The car wholesaling app employs more than 1,000 people, many of them in Buffalo.

The 2021 winner, Top Seedz, got its start in Buffalo in 2017, when founder Rebecca Brady decided she could make better crackers than she could find in stores. Now, actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she “can’t live without” the vegan, gluten-free snacks. Top Seedz is stocked in stores across the country and Brady is looking for a bigger manufacturing facility.

The 2019 winner, Whose Your Landlord, is an out-of-town startup that has remained in Buffalo beyond the one-year requirement. The online platform for reviewing rental apartments plans to go global, with Buffalo as its tech hub.

Though its corporate headquarters is in Massachusetts, 2019 winner SparkCharge, which makes portable chargers for electric cars, has a manufacturing facility on Northland Avenue. The company was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2020, which led Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner to invest $1 million. They’re not available to the public yet, but the company’s “Roadie” portable chargers provide an essential piece of infrastructure for the electric car industry, an industry that – yes – will be very familiar to Western New Yorkers in the decades to come.

Not all 43North winners experience this kind of success, but who would expect it? And not all of them stay in Buffalo, which is also a predictable outcome. There will always be winners and losers in business and there are many practical and personal considerations when it comes to relocation. Is it too altruistic to say that we’d rather see a business leave Western New York with its prosperity intact than have it fail, wherever it’s located? Maybe so; we’ll just suggest that the arbitrary ups-and-downs of life play an important part in any business venture.

And actually, only six winners have failed.

Including the inspirational examples mentioned here, at least half of the 59 43North winners still have a presence in Buffalo. In addition, the 5% equity in each winner that the development nonprofit keeps for its foundation makes it possible to invest even more in Buffalo, including workforce development programs that encourage fledgling companies to hire hometown talent.

Finally, could any business competition be more enthusiastic about its community? We think not. Over the years, 43North has taken its winners on “quality of life” tours that have included winter skiing, summer boating, architectural explorations, Maid of the Mist rides, Dyngus Day parades, Bills games, and maybe a few chicken wing tastings.

Those who doubted in 2014 may be revising those judgments now. We look forward to welcoming five new Buffalo-based companies when the 2022 winners are announced in October.

