The Editorial Board: With Canadian leaders joining Higgins’ border push, prospects may soon improve

Here’s the thing about Brian Higgins: He doesn’t give up easily. Buffalo’s Democratic congressman knows how to play the long game, and he’s doing it again in his efforts to reopen the border with Canada. He’s making progress.
As with his successful push to remake Buffalo’s waterfront, with his advocacy for the Buffalo Central Terminal and his determination to replace the Skyway, Higgins is relentless. He understands the need to restart traffic between the two countries and the craziness of ignoring how vaccinations are changing the calculation.
Now, two members of the Canadian Parliament – one from the Toronto area and another from Prince Edward Island – have reached out to Higgins. Jointly, they wrote a message to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, focusing on the immunity delivered by vaccines and noting that “It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries’ deeply interconnected economies.”
Their letter, which followed another delivered by a group of Canadian business leaders, does nothing more than state the obvious. Vaccinations are key and enough people in both countries have taken the jab to begin opening the border to those individuals. Not only will that help families and businesses that rely on cross-border travel, it will help to persuade some of the holdouts to be vaccinated.
Popular Canadian sentiment may be a problem. A recent survey found 48% of respondents wanting to keep the border shut until September. In that regard, it’s fair to note that Canada, and especially Ontario, are just coming out of a catastrophic new wave of infections. Excess caution may not be surprising. But that’s the reason that the efforts of political and business officials are so important. It’s called leadership.
It should be an easy argument to anyone living near the border that economic vitality requires cross-border travel. Canadians come here for sports, entertainment and lower prices, while Americans benefit from a favorable exchange rate and the urban temptations offered by the world-class city of Toronto.
The challenge is to persuade enough people that travel is safe once people are fully vaccinated and that both countries will benefit from carefully relaxing the rules.
We’re not there yet, but Higgins is making inroads. Trudeau says his decision will be based solely on Canada’s interests. That’s fair. It’s good to see Canandian leaders explaining them to him.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.