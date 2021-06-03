The Editorial Board: With Canadian leaders joining Higgins’ border push, prospects may soon improve

Here’s the thing about Brian Higgins: He doesn’t give up easily. Buffalo’s Democratic congressman knows how to play the long game, and he’s doing it again in his efforts to reopen the border with Canada. He’s making progress.

As with his successful push to remake Buffalo’s waterfront, with his advocacy for the Buffalo Central Terminal and his determination to replace the Skyway, Higgins is relentless. He understands the need to restart traffic between the two countries and the craziness of ignoring how vaccinations are changing the calculation.

Now, two members of the Canadian Parliament – one from the Toronto area and another from Prince Edward Island – have reached out to Higgins. Jointly, they wrote a message to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, focusing on the immunity delivered by vaccines and noting that “It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries’ deeply interconnected economies.”