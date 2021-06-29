The Editorial Board: With Brown's write-in campaign, more Buffalonians will have a chance to choose the city's direction

There is no moving of the goalposts to give the mayor a minor party ballot line that he did not earn. Brown is not resorting to a desperate “stop the steal” campaign, as former President Donald Trump did after his loss to President Biden.

Buffalo voters are not exactly having second thoughts about Walton, because most didn’t give her a thought in the first place. About 20% of registered Democrats bothered to show up on Election Day.

It’s also obvious that Brown did not pay enough attention to defeating his challenger in the primary. He refused to debate Walton and mostly ignored her and the other challenger, Le’Candice Durham. That strategy was a mistake – disrespectful of voters and presumptuous. In his announcement of his write-in campaign on Monday, he tacitly acknowledged that failure by promising this time to assemble an “all-star” team to help him.

There are enough Buffalonians concerned about having an inexperienced and self-proclaimed Democratic socialist take over the city’s top job that Brown’s write-in campaign has a chance to succeed. It would be irresponsible for our city to undergo such a drastic change based on such a small number of primary voters.