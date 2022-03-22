The Editorial Board: With an Omicron subvariant circulating in New York, wariness remains wise

It feels kind of like March of 2021. Spring has arrived, longer days beckon. With the availability of Covid vaccines and the prospect of safer outdoor living, we can put the pandemic behind. Right?
It didn’t work out that way last year and, as unwanted as the news is, no one can really be sure what this year has in store. What we do know is that infections have ticked up in New York as a new subvariant of Covid-19 circulates through the state. The good news is that no one seems overly worried. What we don’t know is if people are worried enough.
The Omicron BA.s subvariant has already swept through Europe and is likely to become the dominant form of the disease in this country. The question is what dominant means in this case.
Think of it in terms of school report cards. Some person is going to have the lowest grades, but in a high-performing school, that can still be As and Bs. Similarly the highest grades in a poor school may only be straight Cs.
So, what does dominant mean in a highly vaccinated state such as New York? The subvariant has been shown to be even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, which was, itself, highly contagious. As Gov. Kathy Hochul noted on Monday, the seven-day average of cases recently rose to 11 per 100,000 population from the previous week’s 8 per 100,000. That’s a 30% increase, with the BA.2 subvariant accounting for 42% of cases in New York.
Like original Omicron, the subvariant is concerning and is being closely monitored. Still, experts don’t expect a surge in new cases such as its progenitor caused. That doesn’t mean they won’t rise; they already have in parts of Europe where, like the United States, many protective measure have been dropped.
That change is easily seen in Western New York. Masks are less common at supermarkets and other stores. At a recent Sabres game, they were hardly in evidence. It’s a sign of relief, but not of victory. Not yet.
The good news is that vaccinations remain effective in protecting against severe illness and while too many people remain unimmunized in this region, New York has more vaccinated residents than any other large state. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seeking approval for a second booster.
For those who remain in denial, it’s good reason to be vaccinated and boosted. It’s the best defense against personal illness, against spreading the disease to others and against economically costly repercussions. Even without a formal shutdown, rising numbers of cases could hurt restaurants, hotels and other places where crowds gather. They need our business.
It’s possible that we are at the tail end of this two-year pandemic but the hard truth is that we don’t know. The best advice for today is to remain alert and keep those masks handy. No fat lady has sung yet.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.