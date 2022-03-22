The Editorial Board: With an Omicron subvariant circulating in New York, wariness remains wise

It feels kind of like March of 2021. Spring has arrived, longer days beckon. With the availability of Covid vaccines and the prospect of safer outdoor living, we can put the pandemic behind. Right?

It didn’t work out that way last year and, as unwanted as the news is, no one can really be sure what this year has in store. What we do know is that infections have ticked up in New York as a new subvariant of Covid-19 circulates through the state. The good news is that no one seems overly worried. What we don’t know is if people are worried enough.

The Omicron BA.s subvariant has already swept through Europe and is likely to become the dominant form of the disease in this country. The question is what dominant means in this case.

Think of it in terms of school report cards. Some person is going to have the lowest grades, but in a high-performing school, that can still be As and Bs. Similarly the highest grades in a poor school may only be straight Cs.