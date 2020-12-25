The Editorial Board: With a Thanksgiving Covid surge largely avoided, region must remain vigilant

After weeks of rising infection rates, the imposition of “orange zone” restrictions and many frustrations, it was a relief – and more than a little surprising – to learn that the expected surge of post-Thanksgiving Covid cases in Western New York was kept in check. It’s good news for a region that has too often led the state in infections.

The fear has been that too many people would ignore advice and play a medical version of Russian roulette with family and friends. That concern remains as we approach New Year’s Day, when alcohol flows and judgment erodes.

But maybe it won’t happen. The wise decisions of many Western New Yorkers showed that those fears – at least over the Thanksgiving holiday – were, if not unfounded, then at least exaggerated.

The number of cases and hospitalizations did rise after Thanksgiving, though some of them reflected infections that occurred before the holiday. Through the week that ended on Tuesday, the five-county regions averaged about 770 news cases each day, up from an average of 686 per day in the week before Thanksgiving. Still, the rate was lower than a broad-based disregard of medical advice would have produced. We’re learning.