The Editorial Board: With a major state contest at stake, early voting should get more Western New Yorkers to the polls

When seven gubernatorial candidates are on the ballots, both Democrats and Republicans should be motivated to turn out for the June 28 primary election. And if that date’s not convenient, there are nine others to choose from. Early voting in New York begins on Saturday and continues through June 26.

Don’t let busy schedules prevent you from participating in the democratic process. Primary elections are notorious for low turnouts, especially in Buffalo, where many races are dominated by Democrats.

That’s not the case this year. Three Democrats and four Republicans are running for their party’s gubernatorial nomination; the outcome will reverberate for years to come. Party members who want a deciding voice in the future policies of New York State need to act, not just react. Once your candidate loses, nonvoters can’t plausibly complain about the result. And elections have been known to come down to a narrow majority.

The Erie County Clerk’s race is the other major primary contest; though it’s limited to the Democratic ballot now, the primary result could decide whether there is a general contest in November. It, too, deserves serious attention from voters.

Early voting offers options that would have been unheard of in the traditional one vote/one voting place scenario. In Erie County, there are 37 early voting locations, all open weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Even better, voters can cast their primary ballots at any one of these locations, regardless of where they live. Live in the Elmwood Village, but want to stop and vote on the way back from a Sunday drive to Chestnut Ridge Park? You can perform your civic duty at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center.

In Niagara County, the options are fewer, with locations in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Wheatfield, and Newfane, but, as in Erie, they are open every day, and any registered Democrat or Republican can choose the most convenient place.

Early voting has been a success in Western New York, helping to avoid Election Day congestion at polling places and encouraging citizens to take the necessary few minutes to take part in the great public ceremony of democracy.

Check the Board of Elections websites for details on early voting, including the full list of locations. Both websites feature links to early-voting information on their home pages.

Erie County: elections.erie.gov, telephone 716-858-8891.

Niagara: elections.niagara.ny.us, telephone 716-438-4041 (Democrats) or (716) 438-4041, (Republicans).

And vote.