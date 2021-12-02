The Editorial Board: Wilson Foundation’s endowment writes an end to some of Buffalo’s financial worries

But it’s more than that, too. As Egner also noted, “Nobody wants to live in a place without arts and culture.” Attracting and retaining talent requires more than a decent paycheck. Schools matter. Neighborhoods matter. And so does culture. Assets like Shea’s, the Philharmonic, the Buffalo Museum of Science and the Burchfield Penny Art Center are magnets. They tell businesses and their prospects that this is a special place.

It’s funny, in a way, because for a long time Buffalo was fixated on finding a silver bullet – an economic savior who would swoop in and change everything. At one time, that was the Rigas family which, before the law caught up, was going to build a skyscraper at what is now Canalside. Later, Bass Pro Shops was going to make a success of the waterfront. Neither, it turned out, was necessary. We just needed some ingenuity and a girl with a shark’s head.

But now, here comes the spirit of Ralph Wilson, the man who not only bequeathed Buffalo the enduring gift of the Bills, but who, seven years in his grave, has given us not just one silver bullet, but a handful of them.

That should stop the nightmares.

• • •

