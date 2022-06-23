The Editorial Board: Williamsville voters reject extremism and bring experience back to the board

The voters of Williamsville demonstrated their wisdom and common sense this week when they showed one Village Board trustee the door and elected two new board members whose priorities are where they should be: grounded in the Village of Williamsville.

Though it may seem obvious that a village board would focus its attention on the needs of its community, that hasn’t always been the case with this one. Led by the mayor, Deb Rogers, and two trustees – Deputy Mayor David Sherman and Trustee Matt Carson – the board has spent too much of its time arguing about state-controlled Covid restrictions and making ill-advised forays into a history they clearly don’t understand.

During a May 10 meeting, Sherman notoriously read from “The Diary of Anne Frank” in his attempts to compare health regulations to Nazi oppression. In another ludicrous and insulting comparison, Carson chose to cite World War II Japanese internment camps.

Carson decided not to run in the June 21 special election, but Sherman was on the ballot, along with like-minded newcomer John Ariola. Had both been elected, they and Mayor Rogers would have likely continued to make state regulations – which are utterly outside their jurisdiction – the subjects of their futile rants.

Thankfully, Sherman was not reelected and Ariola was not elected. Instead, two former village mayors, Dan DeLano and Mary Lowther, rode landslides to victory. The new trustees have stated they ran to refocus the board on issues that matter more to village residents. Both have the experience necessary to address those issues; Lowther served as mayor from 2005 to 2011 and DeLano filled the office in 2018-19, as well as trustee and deputy mayor before that.

This is a welcome change for the people of Williamsville and anyone else who has become tired of witnessing the embarrassing antics of Rogers et al. The voices of reason are now in the majority.

Important concerns await the new board, including what to do about the Ellicott Creek dam, which needs major repairs before it can operate. With its gates – for now – permanently lifted, businesses along the western channel of the creek, including restaurants with outdoor seating, could be looking at a dry creekbed instead of a sparkling stream.

Though small, Williamsville is one of Western New York’s most desirable residential communities, with amenities that attract visitors from all over the region.

We’re glad it’s getting the governance it needs and hope this trend continues in future elections.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.