It hasn’t been easy. And it has taken decades.

Those committed to historic preservation in Williamsville have fought an extended, laborious campaign to protect a built environment that’s largely responsible for the village’s charm.

Despite vocal – and misguided – opposition by some in the community, these advocates should be congratulated and supported as they celebrate the founding of the village’s first historic preservation district.

Williamsville’s Village Board has recently approved the inclusion of 13 commercial properties in a preservation district known as the water mill district, with Mayor Deb Rogers the only “no” vote of the five trustees. This district has been an ongoing project by the village’s volunteer-run Historic Preservation Commission for at least two decades.

The 13 structures in the district include the water mill, itself, which was constructed by the village’s founder, Jonas Williams, in 1811 and is located off Main Street along East Spring Street and Ellicott Creek. The district runs along Main Street, from Rock Street east to the pedestrian entrance to Glen Park, with the properties dating from 1811 to 1949.

Individual structures include the Eagle House restaurant, Moor Pat tavern, and Share Kitchen & Bar Room, which are among the village’s oldest commercial structures; there are also non-contributing buildings in the district that don’t share the designation. Preservation designation in Williamsville can include buildings that are 50 years old or older; their interest to preservationists depends on architectural style as well as historic factors.

It’s perplexing that the creation of the district met with as much opposition as it did. Clearly, there needs to be more education about preservation’s surprising benefits. Skeptics could start by reading a recent report commissioned by Preservation Buffalo Niagara, “Everyone’s Heritage: The Impacts of Historic Preservation in Buffalo,” which presents clear data supporting its conclusions that the economic benefits of maintaining a historic built environment include job creation and population growth as well as higher property values. The report is easily accessible at preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

Historic preservation is not a startlingly new concept in Williamsville. The village adopted its first historic preservation code and instituted its Historic Preservation Commission in 1983. The code has been updated since, with the most recent revision adopted in 2020. There have also been extensive professional historic property surveys; so far, at least 40 properties have been designated historic sites.

The commission meets regularly, with all of its proceedings published on the village’s website, walkablewilliamsville.com. The property survey and a set of a design standards can also be found there. Indeed, the entire process of researching and designating sites, along with their accompanying public hearings, is extensively documented, as are the discussions with owners about changes they’d like to make to their properties.

So far, all change requests have been approved, though often with tweaks, even in the most well-known example, Share Kitchen and Bar Room. After several months of back-and-forth, accompanied by a fair amount of needless drama, the restaurant got the expansion it wanted.

Typically, the commission has designated structures one by one, which is painstaking and time-consuming. Historic district designations, which can exclude non-contributing properties, make much more sense, but, as this most recent example shows, it will be an uphill battle, especially if local attorney Ray Herman’s statement at one of the water mill district hearings is any example.

As Herman put it, “I am all for historic districts but, really, this is not Colonial Williamsburg. It’s not Charleston, South Carolina. Or Savannah, Georgia.”

Exactly. Williamsville is not like any of those places, nor should it try to be. Historic interest is predicated on what sets a place apart from other locations, not its similarity.

Demolitions, cookie-cutter developments and massive block-long commercial structures of mediocre design have done their best to create a host of no-place-special communities throughout the country.

As one of the only ways to stop that from happening, there are now more than 175 municipalities in New York state that use local level landmarking to save historic structures, neighborhoods and villages from inappropriate alterations and demolition.

Williamsville should be proud to be one of those municipalities.

