The Editorial Board: Williamsville’s disingenuous fight over mask fine wastes taxpayer money

Erie County levied the fine following a Jan. 10 Village Board meeting at which the mayor and members of the audience did not wear masks, in violation of county and state mask mandates.

Rogers said in a radio interview last week that she had complied with Erie County regulations by posting signs in Village Hall stating that masks are required for those who are able to medically tolerate them. She added that enforcing the rules is up to the county Health Department.

“I am going on the assumption that if someone is at one of my board meetings without a mask, I am going to assume at that point that they are not medically able to tolerate it,” Rogers said on WBEN.

The mayor did not say if that was her reason for declining to wear one herself on Jan. 10. But she’s the leader. She should set the example. Instead, she plays games.

And, of course, the county is enforcing the mandate. It levied the fine.