The Editorial Board: Williamsville’s disingenuous fight over mask fine wastes taxpayer money

In Williamsville, the Village Board doesn’t care about residents’ health and also doesn’t care how much they have to spend proving that they don’t. A majority of them would rather spend thousands of dollars than pay a small fine and get serious about public health.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced last week that the county Health Department had fined Williamsville $300 for flouting mask-wearing rules. Against all common sense, the Village Board on Thursday voted, 3-2, to retain attorney Todd Aldinger to wage a legal fight against the fine. Among those approving this attack on logic was Mayor Deb Rogers.
The village undoubtedly spends more than $300 a year on ink for its office printers. To commit what will likely be thousands of dollars in village resources to contest a $300 fine looks more like an investment in getting publicity than anything else.
Village Trustees Christine L. Hunt and Eileen Torre both cast “no” votes. Torre said after the vote that the $300 citation “could easily cost the village $10,000 or more just to fight it, whether we win or lose our legal defense.” And, let’s be clear: What the village hopes to win is the right to more easily spread a virus that continues to kill, here and around the world.
The county citation says if the village does not agree to pay the $300 fine, it must appear at a hearing where penalties could be as much as $1,000.
Erie County levied the fine following a Jan. 10 Village Board meeting at which the mayor and members of the audience did not wear masks, in violation of county and state mask mandates.
Rogers said in a radio interview last week that she had complied with Erie County regulations by posting signs in Village Hall stating that masks are required for those who are able to medically tolerate them. She added that enforcing the rules is up to the county Health Department.
“I am going on the assumption that if someone is at one of my board meetings without a mask, I am going to assume at that point that they are not medically able to tolerate it,” Rogers said on WBEN.
The mayor did not say if that was her reason for declining to wear one herself on Jan. 10. But she’s the leader. She should set the example. Instead, she plays games.
And, of course, the county is enforcing the mandate. It levied the fine.
Rogers told the radio station that she is not anti-mask, but that she believes “our business owners should have the ability to decide whether or not they want to put a mask requirement into their business.” She said several business owners had told her that the county guidelines on face coverings had hurt them financially. But what does that have to do with paying a fine that her own misbehavior invited? At best she’s being disingenuous; at worst, deceitful.
It’s nothing new for government regulations aiming to contain Covid-19 to fan the flames of political discord. Executives who assume emergency powers to meet the health emergency are resisted by opponents who claim their constitutional rights are being trampled.
In Virginia, the opposite scenario is playing out. The state’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, issued an executive order rescinding the statewide mask mandate in schools. A group of 13 parents of students enrolled in Chesapeake City Public Schools filed suit last week, saying the governor’s order violated the state constitution and conflicts with a Virginia law passed last summer that requires schools to follow federal health guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
The outside attorney hired by the village, Aldinger, maintains a Twitter feed that’s full of derogatory references to “face diapers” and “the libs,” and showing support for vaccine resister Novak Djokovic, the tennis star. That betrays the village’s thinking about this and shows that residents‘ tax dollars are being spent to reward a political agenda rather than put this embarrassing mess behind.
