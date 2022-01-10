The Editorial Board: Williamsville mayor’s flouting of rules on mask-wearing serves no purpose

When local politicians push back against Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz or Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein over their public health directives, it can be hard to tell if they object to the policies or just resent the attention the county officials are getting.
The mayor of the Village of Williamsville, Deb Rogers, has found a way to put the spotlight on herself by making a show of standing up to the county’s mask mandate. The mayor of some 5,400 residents has little role in enforcing the mask mandates issued by Poloncarz and by Gov. Kathy Hochul during the winter surge of Covid-19, though she defiantly refused to wear a mask at a Village Board meeting on Dec. 13.
One village trustee, who also served as deputy mayor, Matthew Etu, got fed up with Rogers’ posture on public health and resigned his post last week.
Matthew Etu said he is resigning effective immediately because of a “toxic and destructive” environment created by Williamsville Mayor Deborah Rogers.
“Mayor Rogers tilts at windmills the Village Board has no power to overturn and which most of the constituency has no interest in even fighting,” Etu wrote in a resignation letter he shared with local media. It’s unfortunate that the board is losing one of its voices of reason on public health, but it’s understandable if the deputy mayor felt he could no longer serve with what he termed a hostile chief executive.
Poloncarz in late November announced a county mandate requiring that masks be worn in all public, indoor facilities, except for ones that require Covid-19 vaccination for entry. Hochul issued a statewide mask mandate in December.
Rogers echoed officials in Grand Island, Marilla and West Seneca, as well as in several counties throughout the state, who declared they would not enforce the mask requirements. Rogers did an interview in November with WBEN Radio in which she cited concern for the effects of mask mandates on local businesses.
“If we don’t have a healthy business district in the Village of Williamsville, then it’s not only harmful to the business owners but to the rest of us as well,” said Rogers, using health to mean economic prosperity. The well-being of village residents depends on both economic vitality and maintaining their physical health through a worldwide pandemic that has killed more than 5.4 million people. Public policy should not ignore either of those priorities, though staying alive ranks higher on the human hierarchy of needs.
According to an account in the Amherst Bee, Rogers presided over a Village Board meeting on Dec. 13 in which she practically cheered on residents who appeared without masks and spoke against the mandates. Rogers also declined to wear a mask and said it was up to Erie County to enforce its regulations.
The mayor, who has children in Williamsville schools, also disparaged Poloncarz and Burstein when she spoke at a Williamsville School Board meeting on Nov. 9. The topic was mask breaks in the schools, which Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall was advocating for, against the advice of Erie County’s Health Department.
“You’re a rock star,” Rogers said, according to a report in the Bee. “I haven’t seen anyone stand up to Gale Burstein, Mark Poloncarz and the Department of Health, and you did just that.”
The mayor did not stop there.
“I’m very troubled by the credibility of our Erie County Department of Health, in particular Gale Burstein,” Rogers said. “I know your hands are tied. What I would encourage you all to do as leaders and representatives of our children is to push back on the ECDOH because when it comes down to it, somebody with common sense needs to prevail in all of this.”
There is room for reasonable people to disagree on proper Covid mitigation measures. The emergency powers assumed by Hochul and Poloncarz can be fodder for debate. But we expect public officials to take a mature, reasoned and collaborative approach rather than promote themselves by feeding on the sugar high that comes from participating in the national culture war over Covid-19.
