The Editorial Board: Williamsville mayor’s flouting of rules on mask-wearing serves no purpose

“You’re a rock star,” Rogers said, according to a report in the Bee. “I haven’t seen anyone stand up to Gale Burstein, Mark Poloncarz and the Department of Health, and you did just that.”

The mayor did not stop there.

“I’m very troubled by the credibility of our Erie County Department of Health, in particular Gale Burstein,” Rogers said. “I know your hands are tied. What I would encourage you all to do as leaders and representatives of our children is to push back on the ECDOH because when it comes down to it, somebody with common sense needs to prevail in all of this.”

There is room for reasonable people to disagree on proper Covid mitigation measures. The emergency powers assumed by Hochul and Poloncarz can be fodder for debate. But we expect public officials to take a mature, reasoned and collaborative approach rather than promote themselves by feeding on the sugar high that comes from participating in the national culture war over Covid-19.

• • •

