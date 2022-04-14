The Editorial Board: Williams is a strong candidate for city schools’ top job, but a national search is valuable

Any new superintendent entering the Buffalo Public Schools will have to grapple with academic achievement and safety issues, in addition to the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. No one knows this better than interim Superintendent Tonja Williams. She has lived through the turbulence of the pandemic and, more recently, the sudden departure of the previous superintendent, Kriner Cash.

Still, the School Board should undertake a national search before filling the position, if for no reason than Buffalo students need the best possible leadership. Williams may be that person. If so, the title should come with the imprimatur of a thorough process.

Working in her favor is that superintendents hired from other regions can seem disconnected to the district. It did not help Cash’s cause that many felt the Martha’s Vineyard homeowner was away too frequently and for too long.

Cash’s problems peaked in February following the stabbing of a student and shooting of a security guard at McKinley High School. Not long after, he resigned with a buyout worth more than $300,000.

When Cash was hired, he was the seventh superintendent or interim superintendent in Buffalo in four years. The turmoil that embroiled the district subsided after his hiring, but rose again toward the end of his seven years in the job. Some of that was tied to Cash’s approach to the job but some was likely that all superintendents have an expiration date, especially in large, urban districts.

Someone with Williams’ experience and biography might well make for a welcome change. The interim superintendent was born, raised and educated in Buffalo and raised children here.

Williams has been on a listening tour as she takes the reins. She has traveled to churches and community centers listening to frustrated parents and promising to wait to devise a plan for the district until she completes her listening tour and compiles all the feedback. It is an admirable and worthwhile effort on her part. And it does suggest a candidate worthy of serious consideration.

Williams is engaged and passionate about education. Her qualifications are strong: guidance counselor in the Buffalo Public Schools for nearly a decade, followed by several more years as a principal. She was named an assistant superintendent in 2016 and became associate superintendent for student support services in 2019. The question is how that translates into improving a still-struggling school district. Is someone outside Buffalo better equipped to take on that task?

Even Williams should want to be measured against a national pool of candidates to make the case that she is the right person to lead the district as it raises the educational bar and equips students to take on the challenges of an increasingly global economy.

