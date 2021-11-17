The Editorial Board: Will the new Catholic Health contract improve health care and lower costs?

Nurses and other health care professionals are enjoying a new sense of worker empowerment in Western New York.

In the new labor contract that Catholic Health Systems negotiated with the union representing about 2,500 of its workers, the company agreed to new staffing ratios. The implementation of those is to begin in January 2023, the same time when New York State’s “safe staffing” law enacts similar minimum staffing requirements for hospitals around the state.

The Catholic Health contract and its staffing provisions, negotiated to end a 35-day worker strike, will echo across labor negotiations for other hospital systems. That includes Kaleida Health, which has about 7,300 union employees whose contracts expire at the end of next May.

A key question for health care consumers – which includes almost everyone – is whether higher minimum staffing levels will lead to better health outcomes, and at what cost? That, ultimately, will be the test of this contract and others to come.

The United States spends more on health care than all other comparable democracies in the world, yet life expectancy here trails behind that in other wealthy nations.