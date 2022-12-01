The Editorial Board: Wiilliamsville gets in its own way by rejecting help to fix dam

At least it’s consistent. The Williamsville Village Board rarely fails to disappoint, even when a rare moment of consensus appears to have emerged. In the case of the Ellicott Creek dam, it has managed to – once again – delay fixing a problem that affects homes, businesses and the functionality of an attractive Amherst waterfront that includes Glen Park and Glen Falls.

Now that the 2022 window for any action has closed, it’s time to take a breath and decide on a plan to update the dam for once and for all in the spring of 2023. If Williamsville can’t make that happen, the village should let the Town of Amherst take over.

Last July, we noted that, after a monthslong impasse over the fate of its aging dam across the creek at Island Park, the village had agreed, with help from the Town of Amherst, to perform emergency repairs that would put the structure back into operation for the short term.

This would solve an immediate situation of a dry creek bed around Island Park, along with naturally occurring unpleasant fumes and vermin sightings; in the meantime, a permanent solution would be found and implemented.

Those repairs never happened. Why? New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approval was requested and received. The money was allocated. Apparently, though, this process took long enough that it was already fall and the dam would not be needed until spring.

It should also be noted that Amherst had offered to fix the dam back in March and was turned down flat by the Williamsville Village Board.

It seems clear that if there’s something to argue about at successive Village Board meetings, prolonged wrangling is infinitely preferable to pursuing sensible solutions in a timely manner.

In this case, several residents continued to object that if the dam was repaired enough to operate in the short term, there was the potential for flooding upstream along Ellicott Creek. However, the dam is there to prevent flooding in both directions, which it can only do if it’s updated and operational.

It’s simple. As Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa explains, “Every dam in America is built so you can relieve water pressure when you need to. In theory you should have a dam that functions so you have high water when you want and low water when you want that.”

He adds, “We can’t just say ‘Let’s just try not doing it and see what happens.’ It’s like saying let’s just not operate Main Street this year.”

Kulpa has a team of engineers exploring ways in which the dam could be updated, including mechanically operated metal gates as well as other improvements that would prevent erosion both upstream and downstream.

He also warns that simply keeping the dam inoperable is not a valid option. In addition to the problems that would cause for businesses around Island Park, the inability to close the gates would allow debris – which can be removed from behind the gates when they’re closed – to flow freely into Glen Park.

This is why you have things like dams. But a functional dam could do much more than prevent problems. Kulpa also notes that the dam would be needed if Williamsville’s historic water mill was ever to be brought into action. It could also be a modest source of hydroelectric power.

Those possibilities may be too visionary for some, but at least they get beyond the oft-repeated warnings of disaster that seem to dominate the discourse over this iconic village amenity.

At November’s Village Board meeting, trustee Eileen Torre summed the situation up: “We understand this is terrible.”

Yes. Terrible is the word. But there’s nothing understandable about a municipality that will not accept the help that’s offered to solve a problem sensibly and thoroughly.

That’s what needs to happen here.

