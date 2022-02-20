The Editorial Board: Why landmark a building if it's allowed to deteriorate through neglect?

Not every old building needs to be saved. Sometimes, an old one can give way to a new one that will, in time, be designated as a landmark. Sometimes, they’re just not that interesting.

But, as Buffalo has seen, life remains in many of these sturdy, old structures. Developers have descended on the city, remaking and reimagining existing stock, strengthening the bones of an increasingly vibrant downtown, just what Buffalo needs to attract and retain the younger workers it needs.

Two such developers, Rocco Termini and Douglas Jemal, see that promise in the damaged Great Northern grain elevator. The believe it can readily be salvaged and made attractive for new uses, despite the doomsaying of ADM and Comerford. Jemal has offered to buy the hulking structure and hopes to become a formal party in the legal effort to save it.

Regardless, and at a minimum, the city cannot allow buildings formally designated as landmarks to deteriorate through neglect. If the designation doesn’t help protect the history of a great American city, then what good is it?

