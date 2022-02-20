The Editorial Board: Why landmark a building if it's allowed to deteriorate through neglect?

It’s good news, and for several reasons, that a state appeals court has extended the reprieve given to the Great Northern grain elevator. One of them is that it may help to focus public attention on the citywide problem of demolition-by-neglect.
On Tuesday, a panel of judges in the Appellate Division extended a lower court’s temporary restraining order with a preliminary injunction, blocking demolition of the historic grain elevator, which was damaged in a December windstorm. The case is being expedited and will likely be heard in early April.
Buffalo’s commissioner of permits and inspections, James Comerford, signed an emergency demolition order a week after the storm. Archer Daniels Midland, which owns the structure and has been aching to raze it, insists that storm damage has created an ongoing hazard even though, more than two months later, it’s showing no signs of weakness. If it’s still standing strong by early April, Buffalo residents can rightly wonder why repairs couldn’t have been finished, or at least begun, over the preceding four months.
But, as important as the Great Northern grain elevator is to the city’s history, and even its identity, it’s also a symptom of a larger problem, in which structures designated as landmarks are nonetheless allowed to deteriorate to the point where demolition becomes necessary or at least plausible.
A News story earlier this week laid out the problem. Since Buffalo granted its first landmark status – to Blessed Trinity Church in 1977 – 14 have been demolished. Of the 134 remaining, several are at risk, including three dating to the Civil War era, two in the Cobblestone District, two in the Michigan Sycamore District and at least one church, St. Ann’s at 651 Broadway.
The problems include an enforcement mechanism that fails to enforce. In the Cobblestone District, for example, walls on the two buildings are crumbling. Owner Darryl Carr hasn’t made any substantial improvements to the structures, at 110 and 118 S. Park Ave., which date, respectively, to 1852 and 1969. That’s despite action in Housing Court, where Carr first appeared on these matters in 2009, and despite pressure from the city’s permits and inspections department.
In February 2015, Carney told Carr to “fix, sell or redevelop 118 South Park.” He hasn’t.
Although buildings designated as landmarks may qualify as the most obvious ones in need of attention and official supervision, they are not alone. Only last year, the exterior wall of a brick building at 324 N. Oak St. collapsed onto the sidewalk and roadway. The building had been deteriorating for decades. A new owner was trying to repair it, but the effort came too late.
Not every old building needs to be saved. Sometimes, an old one can give way to a new one that will, in time, be designated as a landmark. Sometimes, they’re just not that interesting.
But, as Buffalo has seen, life remains in many of these sturdy, old structures. Developers have descended on the city, remaking and reimagining existing stock, strengthening the bones of an increasingly vibrant downtown, just what Buffalo needs to attract and retain the younger workers it needs.
Two such developers, Rocco Termini and Douglas Jemal, see that promise in the damaged Great Northern grain elevator. The believe it can readily be salvaged and made attractive for new uses, despite the doomsaying of ADM and Comerford. Jemal has offered to buy the hulking structure and hopes to become a formal party in the legal effort to save it.
Regardless, and at a minimum, the city cannot allow buildings formally designated as landmarks to deteriorate through neglect. If the designation doesn’t help protect the history of a great American city, then what good is it?
