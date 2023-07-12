News Editorial Board
Republicans missed an opportunity last week to reclaim their reputation as the party of law and order. With their silence in the face threats that rained down on police in Hamburg, their silence can only solidify their more recent stature as the party of insurrection.
Daniel Warmus of Alden was among the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a day of American infamy .
Since his guilty plea to a misdemeanor, he has taken to recording video in public buildings and posting them to his YouTube channel. He theorizes that this will help keep governments accountable, but that doesn't explain a recent video of an Orchard Park police officer issuing a traffic warning to a motorist.
“We’re in Orchard Park here,” Warmus says on the video. “Just busted this piggy out of his pigpen.” It was worse than obnoxious. Its repercussions predictably put lives and safety at risk, of both police and the residents who needed assistance.
That's not just a citizen acting out like a child seeking attention. His YouTube channel has nearly 72,000 subscribers, a level of popularity driven his criminal role in a riot aimed at subverting American democracy for Donald Trump's benefit.
It was a provocation that, had it been committed by a violent supporter of a Democratic president, would have had Republicans screaming – and appropriately so. Instead, it is their silence that is deafening.
Rep. Nicholas Langworthy, R-23rd District, has said nothing. Nor has Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24th District. And, to no one's surprise, the Trump puppet Elise Stefanik of the North County – the No. 3 House Republican – has been silent. It's not conservative to devalue public safety or the lives of those charged with protecting it. The party, it seems, has been entirely co-opted by elements that would destroy its reputation.
Warmus' video and the dangers it unleashed were surely worthy of response. Rogue calls overwhelmed town dispatchers, who were then unable to field calls regarding actual emergencies, according to a court document filed by the U.S. Probation Office. The calls also threatened violence toward police.
“Since Mr. Warmus’ first video of an interaction with a Hamburg police officer, the department has received hundreds of frivolous calls threatening violence towards their officers or other members of law enforcement,” according to the filing.
