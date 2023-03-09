“Sham” is right. Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney could not have chosen a more appropriate word to describe what’s going on with Daryl Carr’s Cobblestone District properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue.

Carney should have employed the word to target the entire, frustrating battle to save the structures from the neglect of an irresponsible owner, a battle that, in large part, has taken place in Carney’s courtroom, during more than 10 years of regular appearances.

Instead, Carney used “sham” to refer to one of the few episodes in this history that isn’t a sham – the city of Buffalo’s use of eminent domain to take the buildings away from Carr before they are destroyed. The Common Council voted to seize the properties on March 7. Carr is appealing this action, and the city must also stave off Carney’s recent demolition order.

While it is too bad that strong measures were not used much sooner, it is to be hoped that this last-chance stratagem will succeed and what is left of the buildings will be preserved and appropriately redeveloped.

To reiterate what makes these clearly deteriorating structures important, they are the sole survivors of the commercial sector that thrived along the Buffalo waterfront in the 19th century. Their presence is a central reason that the Cobblestone Historic District is locally landmarked. Their preservation and reuse goes along with ongoing efforts to honor and interpret Buffalo’s crucial history as a commercial port and gateway to the settlement of the Midwest and beyond.

There’s further – and even deeper – irony in owner Carr’s use of the phrase “dangerous precedent” in describing the city’s eminent domain proceedings. These two words far more aptly describe the actions of Carr himself, who has evaded punishment for more than a decade as he allowed the properties to crumble, taking no action even when ordered to do so in court.

If many more owners were like Carr, Buffalo’s historic built environment would indeed be in grave danger.

In the meantime, the city still has no coherent preservation plan. A suggestion made more than 20 years ago by Jessie Fisher, former director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and current director of the Martin House Campus, is still valid and has still not been implemented: Survey and catalog historic properties, noting especially those on or eligible for the National Historic Register and those in imminent danger; then look at the city’s current demolition practices and laws and survey “best practices” from cities around the country; and, finally, make recommendations for a permanent, binding set of preservation policies.

In yet another example of preservation dysfunction, an Art Deco building located at the Clinton Bailey Market was demolished on March 7. Even though there was a landmark nomination for this structure before the Common Council, which under the City Code places an automatic pause on any demolition permit, in a classic case of one hand acting to the detriment of the other, the city’s Permits and Inspections department issued a demolition permit and the building was leveled.

This is madness. It has to stop. We’ll say it as many times as we have to: Fix preservation.

• • •

