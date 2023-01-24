The Editorial Board: Whoever is going to lead troubled McKinley High needs to be there now

The decision to transfer McKinley High School’s current principal to a prekindergarten through eighth-grade school rests with the superintendent. It is a personnel matter not unlike others handled across the nation’s school systems.

But after last year’s violence and the school, it’s troubling that more than two weeks will have passed before a new principal, Terence Jenkins, arrives to succeed Moustafa Khalil, whose departure has reportedly upset several teachers.

Khalil has not been in the building since Jan. 13, several teachers told The News, and Jenkins, who is assigned to take over McKinley, is not scheduled to start until Jan. 30. He would be the fifth principal at this troubled school in the last three years.

An English teacher who is also a delegate of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, shared the results of a quick poll sent to the school’s 88 teachers in which 42 of the 46 who responded preferred Khalil to remain as principal. That’s surely relevant, but the critical issue is stemming the continuing violence in the school.

Videos of students fighting inside the school were recently shared with the Buffalo media from an unidentified email account. One clip showed at least two security personnel attempting to separate students. Some of the students had wrestled each other to the ground or were pushed up against a railing in a hallway.

The chaos comes on the heels of last February’s violence, when a 14-year-old was stabbed and beaten and a school security guard shot in the leg. A 13-year-old suffered a graze wound.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams spent several months listening to the community’s well-founded alarm over school violence. Williams took steps in her new role to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and administrators, not just at McKinley but throughout the system. She created a new chief of security position and hired Barbara A. Lark, who retired as first deputy police commissioner for the Buffalo Police Department. Williams instituted a new security process including: wanding every high school student; upgrading two-way radios and digital repeaters; and hiring more resource officers.

This is a part of a national problem. Across the country last year, 51 school shootings resulted in injuries or deaths. It was the highest number in a single year since journalists began tracking such incidents in 2018, according to Education Week.

No one can account for every possible incident, but McKinley High continues to stand out painfully as a problem-plagued school. Leadership must figure out how to change the image and reality for students and staff. Having a principal in the building seems an essential part.

• • •

