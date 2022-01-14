The Editorial Board: While players work for ultimate prize, Bills fans should savor the playoff journey

Amid headlines about rising Covid cases, threats to American democracy and Buffalo’s fight over a grain elevator, along come the Bills to lighten the mood by giving us something to celebrate.
The Bills clinched their second straight AFC East title with a 17-point win over the New York Jets last Sunday. For the spectators who braved biting wind chills to pack Highmark Stadium, the game was like a group therapy session, with 64,000 fans letting out a collective primal scream at game’s end.
The Bills players celebrated too, but the team’s leaders were careful to say that their work isn’t finished. Their playoff journey will start tonight, at home against the Patriots.
“I think the main goal is the Super Bowl, and winning the division just gives you an opportunity to do that,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “That’s really our focus. ... The hats and shirts are cool, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot more work to do.”
The players have a 24-hour rule. That’s how long they allow themselves to bask in a victory or wallow in a loss before turning their focus to the next game. The fans, however, don’t have that limitation. They can turn it into a 24/7 rule if they wish, as they no doubt have, by celebrating the division title all week long.
When the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, the good times were followed by the pain of losing all four. Still, it was an unforgettable era, with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed leading a star-studded cast that was coached by Marv Levy. All five are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. By the mid-1990s it was clear that the achievement of winning four straight AFC championships deserved to be savored and appreciated, even if they didn’t win it all.
The members of Bills Mafia, an unofficial club with a worldwide following, need not share the players’ all-or-nothing philosophy. It serves the athletes and coaches well to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize, but fans should give themselves permission to sit back and enjoy the ride. The fans suffered through 18 years of seeing their team stumble in the wilderness, unable to find their way to the playoffs. Then things turned around under Josh Allen, General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
The Bills have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. This year’s team went 11-6; only two of the losses were by seven points or more. The online sports betting site FanDuel lists the Bills as tied for third (with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in the ranking of teams most likely to win the Super Bowl.
For fans, it should be a joyful journey and the next stop comes tonight as the Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card playoff game. It’s going to be frigid one, with temperatures likely in the single digits. But think how warming it will be when they win …
OK, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Still, amid the doom and gloom in the news these days, the sports pages can serve as a weighted blanket, providing relief from anxiety and a shared experience for our community to rally around. Whether or not Buffalo gets to host a Super Bowl parade in February – they will, won’t they? – now is the time to stop and smell the pizza.
• • •
