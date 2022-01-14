The Editorial Board: While players work for ultimate prize, Bills fans should savor the playoff journey

When the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, the good times were followed by the pain of losing all four. Still, it was an unforgettable era, with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed leading a star-studded cast that was coached by Marv Levy. All five are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. By the mid-1990s it was clear that the achievement of winning four straight AFC championships deserved to be savored and appreciated, even if they didn’t win it all.

The members of Bills Mafia, an unofficial club with a worldwide following, need not share the players’ all-or-nothing philosophy. It serves the athletes and coaches well to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize, but fans should give themselves permission to sit back and enjoy the ride. The fans suffered through 18 years of seeing their team stumble in the wilderness, unable to find their way to the playoffs. Then things turned around under Josh Allen, General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. This year’s team went 11-6; only two of the losses were by seven points or more. The online sports betting site FanDuel lists the Bills as tied for third (with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in the ranking of teams most likely to win the Super Bowl.