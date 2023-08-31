Here we go again. The losing party in a recent election claims the result was wrong and wants a judge to declare its candidate the actual – let’s call it the non-fake – winner.

Is this the state of American democracy? That losing an election means it was in some way stolen or swindled or otherwise poached? Is it becoming no longer possible just to lose?

That, of course, is the false but disturbingly common view of many Republicans as it applies to Donald Trump’s actual, documented loss in the 2020 presidential race. And, now, it’s devolving to local politics, with the Erie County Conservative Party asking a judge to reverse the results of this June’s primary election in the Town of Evans supervisor’s race.

Yes, that’s right: It wants a judge to declare the loser as the winner or, at least, to order a new election. This, even though a lawyer representing both of Erie County’s elections commissioners – one Democratic and one Republican – doubts the law offers any provision for what county Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo is demanding.

Grant Lorigo this much: The matter is confusing. Before the June 27 primary, the Conservative chairman asked a judge to disenroll 68 town voters whom he said registered as Conservatives for nefarious reasons. It wasn’t because they believed in the party’s vision, he said, but because they wanted to vote for Mike Masullo, a retired Evans police lieutenant who failed to win the party’s endorsement. Sure enough, Masullo won by two votes over Raymond A. Ashton. Lorigo is miffed.

Those Masullo voters, he claims, engineered a “party invasion,” resulting in the loss by the party’s preferred candidate. But, he said, 55 of those voters failed to offer a valid reason to cast absentee ballots, so they should not have been allowed to vote in that way.

But Lorigo already had one bite at this apple, failing to have those voters disqualified before the election. It’s an alarming development that he now seeks to overturn or redo the election. Fortunately, in the view of the county election commissioners, it’s also likely a fantasy.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth represents both Republican County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr and Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner. He opposes the effort.

“The motion for a new primary, if such a thing even exists under the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, should be denied,” he wrote in court papers.

Lorigo “should not be allowed to deprive voters of their civil right to vote, which would be the net effect here,” he wrote. Toth also opposed the earlier push to disenroll the newly registered Conservative voters.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward is scheduled to hear the case on Thursday. He should protect the interests of democracy by affirming the absolute fact that, in elections, there are winners and there are losers. In this election, Ashton lost.

Lorigo fears this kind of maneuver could spread. If parties make endorsements before the Feb. 15 deadline to change party enrollment for a June primary, voters will be able to change parties to influence the outcome.

He’s right, and it offers a reminder of the mischief that is caused by the New York’s devotion to its wag-the-dog minor parties. The state and the nation would be better off if those voters worked within one of the two major parties to influence their platforms and policies. As it is, they accomplish little and help only to widen divisions in a nation under severe political stress.

