The Editorial Board: When ‘liberty’ becomes license to create public hazard, something has gone awry

Personal decisions can have public repercussions and when those aftershocks carry life-and-death consequences, responsible citizens feel compelled to cooperate with mitigation efforts. And, when necessary, government should feel compelled to mandate then. It’s necessary when a still-evolving virus has killed more than 777,000 countrymen.

In Western New York, an oversupply of irresponsible citizens is putting the community at significant and increasing risk. Recent data showed the five-county region with a 10.15% positive test rate over seven days. It was the worst report in any region of the state and almost six times the pace of New York City, once the global ground zero of Covid-19 and now the region with the state’s lowest rate of infection.

Only one factor can make that kind of difference: behavior. A person can wear a mask or not wear a mask. A person can be vaccinated or not be vaccinated. A person can be responsible or a person can be reckless and, sadly, it’s plain that Western New York is home to too many people – citizens who reject any notion of responsibility to the communities where they live.