The Editorial Board: When ‘liberty’ becomes license to create public hazard, something has gone awry

The biggest problem Western New York confronts in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic was made plain in a recent News photograph of a hand grasping a sign – a truly idiotic sign – that obviously referred to pandemic polices such as those that require masks, immunizations and vaccine passports. It read: “If it’s FORCED, are we FREE?”
Well, let’s see. We’re forced to be licensed before driving on public roads and then we’re forced to buy insurance. We’re forced to obey speed limits and to wear seatbelts. We’re forced to pay property and income taxes. We’re forced to put our garbage in containers rather than tossing it into the streets. We’re forced to wear clothing in public. We’re forced … well, you get the idea.
In any democracy, there is a necessary push and pull over the limits of government coercion, but some of it is plainly necessary. Without regulations on disposal of garbage, the public health would be put at risk. Anyone who remembers what the roadsides looked like before littering laws were enacted knows that without rules, some people – either out of laziness or an adolescent conception of freedom – would happily pollute the neighborhood.
It’s a fair argument that allowing someone to stick a needle in your arm is step beyond acquiescing to speed limits. Yet the concept is the same: In a democracy, individuals have both rights and responsibilities. Citizenship isn’t a free pass. With Covid-19 and the worrisome new Omicron variant, duty and common sense are calling.
Personal decisions can have public repercussions and when those aftershocks carry life-and-death consequences, responsible citizens feel compelled to cooperate with mitigation efforts. And, when necessary, government should feel compelled to mandate then. It’s necessary when a still-evolving virus has killed more than 777,000 countrymen.
In Western New York, an oversupply of irresponsible citizens is putting the community at significant and increasing risk. Recent data showed the five-county region with a 10.15% positive test rate over seven days. It was the worst report in any region of the state and almost six times the pace of New York City, once the global ground zero of Covid-19 and now the region with the state’s lowest rate of infection.
Only one factor can make that kind of difference: behavior. A person can wear a mask or not wear a mask. A person can be vaccinated or not be vaccinated. A person can be responsible or a person can be reckless and, sadly, it’s plain that Western New York is home to too many people – citizens who reject any notion of responsibility to the communities where they live.
As a result, hospitals are once again near capacity because of Covid patients, the majority of them unvaccinated. As rooms fill, the odds increase that other patients won’t be able to get the life-and-death care they need for any number of conditions. Already, the county is raising the possibility of postponing or canceling elective surgeries to help preserve capacity.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, using the emergency powers he retains, has reinstituted a masking policy, requiring face coverings in all indoor public areas, including stores, theaters, restaurants and gyms. It’s a minor inconvenience for most people, though some are already acting up.
In the Town of Marilla, Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. flatly said that his town would not comply. It’s the kind of obstinate conduct that portrays this region as New York’s backward child. It’s not helpful to town merchants, either. Given the high infection rates, many people are bound to avoid an environment so officially indifferent to the wellbeing of the community, its hospitals and its economy.
Now, the Omicron variant is adding to the confusion. It may be more infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant – or not – and, with its significant mutations, it may more easily evade the strong but imperfect protection offered by the vaccinations – or not. We don’t know enough yet to know for sure.
It’s also possible, but not certain, that Omicron produces generally mild symptoms. The world will be lucky if that’s the case, but without more people immunized, the virus is all but certain to mutate yet again, possibly into a variant that is better able to evade the defenses of the vaccines and maybe become more lethal. Regardless, we still face the Delta onslaught.
The answer is to accept the responsibilities of citizenship. The willingness of Western New Yorkers to wear masks and be vaccinated won’t make the global difference, but by doing what we can, we will at least be doing our part.
So far, too many people are refusing. They think their liberty is the freedom to play in traffic. If you’re dead, are you free?
