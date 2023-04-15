If any of this can be substantiated, it’s a distasteful, creepy mess.

But for now, it’s impossible to say who’s telling the truth, and accusations are flying in both directions. An independent investigation that’s been opened by the New York Assembly – a standard action when there are harassment complaints against one of its members – will help determine whether there’s substance to Nicole Golias’ accusations of inappropriate and offensive behavior by Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke. Golias served as Burke’s legislative director from September 2021 to May 2022 and has filed a complaint in the New York Division of Human Rights, claiming in it that Burke “created a hostile work environment when he used inappropriate sexual language and behavior.”

For his part, Burke denies the charges and says Golias was the offender who made “vulgar, crass and sexually explicit comments” in the office.

If the Assembly can’t sift through all this and make a determination, voters will decide for themselves – one way or the other – when Burke next runs for public office.

It’s difficult to read the allegations, which, to name just one, accuse Burke of discussing his son’s sex life with his legislative staffers. It’s not much better on the other side – Burke claims Golias participated in explicit office social media discussions about sex acts they would or would not perform and shared articles about sex toys.

Regardless of what was or wasn’t said, it’s possible to make one statement with certainty. These are not the type of things that should happen in any workplace.

If anybody’s annoyed by having to take required harassment and discrimination training at their workplaces, they should keep in mind that this, whether true or not, is exactly the type of toxic culture that such training is meant to prevent.

In fact, Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced that New York State had just updated its policies meant to combat sexual harassment in the workplace in both the private and nonprofit sectors. A new training video is to be made available to employers across the state; it’s to be hoped that legislators and their office staff are among those required to watch it, along with regular refresher courses.

It’s fitting that Hochul should pay special attention to this problem, given the reasons her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, no longer holds public office.

Comments and “jokes” that may be entertaining on such shows as “Mad Men” are now finally understood to be abusive, demeaning and – when determined to create a hostile work environment – illegal. Nonetheless, this behavior has not gone away, even though its victims have been fighting it in court – and winning – for decades.

Whatever happens with Burke and Golias, employers across the region should take seriously their duties to educate against harassment in the workplaces they manage.

In Burke’s case, it’s necessary to mention that the reason Golias left her employment in the first place was because of a falling out between Burke, Golias and two other Burke staffers, Matt Dearing and Brendan Keany. Golias, Dearing and Keany had a disagreement with Burke over the strength of his stand against white supremacy in the aftermath of Buffalo’s May 14 massacre. Language got heated and all three staffers were fired for insubordination. There is also litigation in progress over this matter, which, again, comes down to accusations that haven’t really been proven one way or the other.

Taken in all, this is a disappointing and disturbing turn of events for Burke, who showed significant promise as both a county legislator and a state assemblyman. He demonstrated independence and championed out-of-the-box, but important causes, such as banning conversion therapy, as a legislator. In the Assembly, he has focused on effective environmental legislation and other key issues.

It’s regrettable to see an effective politician entangled in a welter of unsavory accusations. But it’s not the first time such situations have occurred.

Every employer, no matter how highly placed, is responsible for fostering a healthy workplace culture. Regardless of how the claims against Burke are resolved, this is yet another lesson underscoring that responsibility.

