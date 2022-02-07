The Editorial Board: What emergency at the Great Northern grain elevator?

It’s still standing. What do you know?

The Great Northern Grain Elevator on Buffalo’s waterfront – the one that was so severely damaged by a windstorm two months ago that both its owner and the City of Buffalo rushed to demolish it – it’s doing OK.

There have been no reports of bricks bouncing off some unlucky noggin or even falling harmlessly to the ground, for that matter. Maybe that will change, but the building’s resilience suggests that this “crisis” is one less of urgency than expediency and insufficiency.

Archer Daniels Midland, owner of the unique and historic structure, has long wanted to raze it and seems to view the December storm as a useful pretext. Several expert observers, including respected developers, say the building is sturdy and can be easily repaired.

The culture at City Hall, meanwhile, verges on indifference to the fate of this building, even though historic preservation has been a key component of Buffalo’s economic revival. It’s neither possible nor desirable to save every old building, but it’s also troubling to see so little passion for structures that help to define Buffalo.