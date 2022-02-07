The Editorial Board: What emergency at the Great Northern grain elevator?

It’s still standing. What do you know?
The Great Northern Grain Elevator on Buffalo’s waterfront – the one that was so severely damaged by a windstorm two months ago that both its owner and the City of Buffalo rushed to demolish it – it’s doing OK.
There have been no reports of bricks bouncing off some unlucky noggin or even falling harmlessly to the ground, for that matter. Maybe that will change, but the building’s resilience suggests that this “crisis” is one less of urgency than expediency and insufficiency.
Archer Daniels Midland, owner of the unique and historic structure, has long wanted to raze it and seems to view the December storm as a useful pretext. Several expert observers, including respected developers, say the building is sturdy and can be easily repaired.
The culture at City Hall, meanwhile, verges on indifference to the fate of this building, even though historic preservation has been a key component of Buffalo’s economic revival. It’s neither possible nor desirable to save every old building, but it’s also troubling to see so little passion for structures that help to define Buffalo.
Mayor Byron W. Brown seems content to ignore the rising demands to use the law – if belatedly – to force ADM to make the repairs that should have been done long ago. He wants the building to stay standing, he says, but insists that, by virtue of the city charter, he is basically a bystander to the decision of James Comerford, the city’s commissioner of permits and inspections. To do otherwise, he says, would be to politicize the issue, and possibly to risk injuries and liability.
Still, it’s hard not to see a repeat of the mistake Brown made with the city’s much-hated “red light cameras.” He stuck with that program to the lip of his political grave, ignoring the opposition within the community and on the Common Council.
The argument over the grain elevator is even splitting Democrats, with Assemblyman Sean Ryan of Buffalo organizing opposition and directly criticizing Brown’s administration which, he complained “doesn’t even know historic preservation is a thing.” Ryan supported Democratic challenger India Walton in last year’s mayoral election.
In a recent meeting with The News editorial board, Ryan observed that municipal benefits such as the state’s historic tax credit could vanish if the city fails to use them on projects as obvious as this one. Buffalo wouldn’t have come as far as it has without that program, which has helped underwrite projects that would otherwise have been unaffordable.
What is more, said preservation leader Tim Tielman, the city isn’t exercising its ability to rescind the demolition order – it claims, unpersuasively, that it can’t – or even enforcing its own laws. For one thing, he said, a city homeowner who violated codes would have been forced to comply, if only to protect nearby properties.
Yet, for years, ADM has been allowed to skip needed repairs on this historic grain elevator. Why wasn’t the city worried about falling bricks or other hazards then?
Indeed, part of the problem is the structure’s condition, which ADM and the city have allowed to deteriorate. For some, it’s hard to picture this unkept and imposing edifice as a refurbished symbol of a shining new city, proud of its Great Lakes heritage. But it can be done.
Interested groups have suggested new uses for the building and developer Douglas Jemal has offered to buy it from ADM, which shows not the least bit of interest. OK, fine. But then stop pretending this is an emergency. Fix the building. More than that, make it beautiful. Show some respect for the public interest and the city that helps to support you.
ADM may not care much about what Buffalo thinks of its conduct, but the mayor does and he’s choosing the wrong side.
