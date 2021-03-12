The Editorial Board: Westwood-Audubon land swap project can transform WNY’s largest suburb

Nine years after the investment group Mensch Capital Partners bought the former Westwood Country Club, a swap of the property with the Town of Amherst is moving closer to reality.

The Town Board last Monday gave unanimous approval to a memorandum of understanding with Mensch as both sides work toward a deal in which the company will trade the Westwood property to the town in exchange for 38 acres of land that house three holes of the Audubon Golf Course and some athletic fields.

The deal is not final. Before a sales contract is completed, a public hearing will be held and the town and Mensch will need to reach agreement on the value of the 38-acre tract and the 170-acre Westwood site.

The $300 million plan is especially encouraging in that it represents the best kind of public-private partnership: While each side was careful to protect its legitimate interests, each was also willing to look beyond their initial ideas, ultimately producing a plan that will serve the region for generations.

The project is expected to transform a prominent section of Buffalo Niagara’s largest suburb for decades to come. Golfers in town may miss having the full 18-hole layout at Audubon – it will be reduced to nine holes – but there are enough attractive features in the plan to make it a win for Amherst and the region.