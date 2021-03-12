The Editorial Board: Westwood-Audubon land swap project can transform WNY’s largest suburb

Nine years after the investment group Mensch Capital Partners bought the former Westwood Country Club, a swap of the property with the Town of Amherst is moving closer to reality.
The Town Board last Monday gave unanimous approval to a memorandum of understanding with Mensch as both sides work toward a deal in which the company will trade the Westwood property to the town in exchange for 38 acres of land that house three holes of the Audubon Golf Course and some athletic fields.
The deal is not final. Before a sales contract is completed, a public hearing will be held and the town and Mensch will need to reach agreement on the value of the 38-acre tract and the 170-acre Westwood site.
The $300 million plan is especially encouraging in that it represents the best kind of public-private partnership: While each side was careful to protect its legitimate interests, each was also willing to look beyond their initial ideas, ultimately producing a plan that will serve the region for generations.
The project is expected to transform a prominent section of Buffalo Niagara’s largest suburb for decades to come. Golfers in town may miss having the full 18-hole layout at Audubon – it will be reduced to nine holes – but there are enough attractive features in the plan to make it a win for Amherst and the region.
The former country club site, at Sheridan Drive and North Forest, has been dormant for nearly a decade. Pesticides and herbicides sprayed on the golf course for decades left the land contaminated by arsenic, mercury, lead and zinc. Mensch will pay an estimated $9.2 million to remediate the property, once the state Department of Environmental Conservation issues permits.
Mensch originally had bigger plans for development on the Westwood site, including hundreds of housing units. Opposition from citizen groups stopped that from happening.
“Make Westwood a park,” said protest signs.
And so it will be. Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa has advanced his vision of turning Westwood into what he calls Amherst Central Park. The land will be a public park with a venue for arts and theater productions. It will be unlike any other space in Western New York.
Mensch calls its plan for the 38 acres along Maple Road the Audubon Redevelopment Project, which will include senior housing, residential units and a UBMD surgery center. Maple Road and the area near the Northtown Center sports facility are better equipped to handle commercial traffic than the more residential streets near Sheridan and North Forest.
Amherst will give acreage to Mensch that includes three holes of the Audubon Golf Course. Plans call for a redesigned nine-hole course and a Topgolf virtual reality golf facility. In addition, new fields for softball, baseball and cricket will be created along with tennis and pickleball courts.
Some of our best friends are golfers, but changing demographics in the United States point toward a game that is past its peak. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, between 2003 and 2018 the number of golfers in the United States fell by 22 percent. Planners were duty-bound to take that into consideration.
The Westwood tract’s 170 acres were occupied by private golf clubs since 1921. (The nine-hole Willowdale course was created that year; Westwood’s 18-hole layout came along in 1945.) Opening that land to the public as a nature park, with a building expected to host MusicalFare Theatre, will create a tremendous resource for Amherst and its residents at time when people are more aware than ever of the health benefits from spending time in green spaces.
Kulpa says the project will take 10-15 years to come to fruition. After nine years of wrangling over the Westwood property, it’s time to let the transformation begin.
