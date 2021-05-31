The Editorial Board: Westminster, Enterprise charter schools deserve to win their lawsuits

Why does the Buffalo school district object to competition from the city’s charter schools? The answer has more to do with money than with test scores.
Districts receive aid from New York State based on their enrollment. They must allocate a share of funding to charters, which are publicly funded, independently run alternatives to traditional public schools. If 25 students leave public school X for charter school Y, a proportional share of aid must be paid to the charter.
As we have noted here before, the state aid in effect belongs to the students. The Buffalo Public Schools are the pass-through entity, but the district, the Board of Education and the Buffalo Teachers Federation seem to feel the money belongs to them and resent sending the charters their fair share.
That’s why it seemed that the fix was in when the Board of Education voted in March to shut down Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools. The schools have filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court, arguing the board used outdated information and incorrect procedures in their decisions. It’s unfortunate that it takes court action to right this wrong, but both schools deserve a stay of execution, if only because their students may be dropped into schools that don’t perform as well.
Westminster and Enterprise are the only two charters whose authorizing bodies are the Buffalo School Board. They are also the only two charters in the state that were denied renewals and told to shut down.
Every member of the School Board was endorsed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The BTF holds outsized influence in the district and in Democratic politics. That explains legislation introduced in Albany by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes that would prohibit the approval of any new charter schools within Buffalo as of July 1.
The presence of charter schools should motivate the Buffalo Public Schools to raise their game, not stifle competition. Some kids receive a perfectly good education in the city’s schools, while many others flounder. Charter schools in the city provide an alternative for families wanting to try different approaches but maybe don’t have the resources to pay tuition at private or parochial schools.
Both Westminster and Enterprise have had students struggle on their English and math scores, but papers filed in court point out that the School Board ignored some newer test score data. Standardized tests were canceled in New York during 2020. Assessments were given this year, but they repeated questions from some previous English language arts tests and the state encouraged schools to use other assessments. Westminster and Enterprise did so, but the School Board did not consider those results.
Students at Enterprise and Westminster often come from disadvantaged backgrounds and live in neighborhoods that bore a high burden from Covid-19. To cut them no slack during a worldwide pandemic that involved many months of remote learning does little to instill confidence that the School Board has their best interests at heart.
The two charters are the educational home to nearly 1,000 Buffalo students. If the June 30 closing date holds, that creates chaos for students and families who don’t know where they will report to school in September. The School Board wants Westminster to reopen as a public school. Its teachers are already members of the teachers union, but closing as a charter would cause job uncertainty and enormous disruption throughout the school.
Both schools will get their day in court. We wish them well in being able to continue their missions.
