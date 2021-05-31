The Editorial Board: Westminster, Enterprise charter schools deserve to win their lawsuits

Why does the Buffalo school district object to competition from the city’s charter schools? The answer has more to do with money than with test scores.

Districts receive aid from New York State based on their enrollment. They must allocate a share of funding to charters, which are publicly funded, independently run alternatives to traditional public schools. If 25 students leave public school X for charter school Y, a proportional share of aid must be paid to the charter.

As we have noted here before, the state aid in effect belongs to the students. The Buffalo Public Schools are the pass-through entity, but the district, the Board of Education and the Buffalo Teachers Federation seem to feel the money belongs to them and resent sending the charters their fair share.

That’s why it seemed that the fix was in when the Board of Education voted in March to shut down Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools. The schools have filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court, arguing the board used outdated information and incorrect procedures in their decisions. It’s unfortunate that it takes court action to right this wrong, but both schools deserve a stay of execution, if only because their students may be dropped into schools that don’t perform as well.