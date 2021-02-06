The Editorial Board: Western New York leaders must help bring the GOP into the 21st century

The numbers tell the story. New York’s Republican Party is shrinking, both in terms of relative membership and influence. Figures from the State Board of Elections show that since 1996, Democratic Party registration has boomed, rising to 6.8 million from 4.7 million, an increase of 44%. Republican registrations, meanwhile, have hardly budged, hovering just under 3 million in both years. As a relative matter, the state GOP had about 63% as many members as the Democrats in 1996. In 2020, it had fallen to just 44%.

Perhaps Langworthy, Ortt and other Republican leaders think Trumpism is the key to reversing the party’s fortunes. It certainly has captured much of the national party.

But to do that, it has to choose dishonesty as a strategy – denying facts, lying to its own members and favoring division over policy – to the point of tolerating officeholders who disdain the fundamentals of democracy.

New York needs two responsible and competitive parties and the country needs a functioning Republican operation here. But neither Langworthy nor Ortt is leading it in that direction. Without significant changes, it’s easy to see the party continuing to stagnate, perhaps even to decline further.