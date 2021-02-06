The Editorial Board: Western New York leaders must help bring the GOP into the 21st century

It was 1898 and Republican Theodore Roosevelt was thinking about his possible candidacy for governor of New York. He spoke with reporter Lincoln Steffens about his approach to politics and about the needs of the party. Author Doris Kearns Goodwin recounted the conversation in her 2013 book “The Bully Pulpit.”
“I’m a practical man,” he insisted. If the Republican nomination were offered to him, he confided to Steffens, he would happily accept and work to reconcile disillusioned independents with the Republican Party, proving that “good public service was good practical politics.” His goal was to “strengthen the party by bettering it,” to build a decent progressive record for the good of both the state and the Republican Party.
If only things were that simple now. Today’s New York Republican Party doesn’t just need improving, it needs salvaging. The party has talked itself out of power across the board in New York. As it tilts into Trumpism, it holds none of the three offices elected statewide and controls neither chamber of the State Legislature. Its future, and possibly that of the national party, runs through Western New York, home of two party leaders. That may not be good news.
If the national party wants to reclaim itself after its four-year adoration of a dyed-in-the-wool authoritarian, New York has to be a leader. But State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy of Erie County and Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda seem prisoners of a dysfunctional past.
For the party to succeed in New York, Republicans need to demonstrate that conservative governance means pursuing conservative solutions, not denying the existence of 21st century problems like climate change, health care and pandemic response. These and other issues are crucial to millions of New Yorkers and other Americans, especially young voters who thirst for leadership and action.
Yet too many elected Republicans seem to think the winning formula consists not of governing, but of fomenting anger, fostering division and ignoring issues that are important to everyday Americans. That formula has worked in some states, but it rejects the fundamentals of both conservatism and Americanism.
We’ve seen the terrible costs. Only a month ago, a Trumpist mob was manipulated into vandalizing the Capitol, where it killed a police officer and threatened democracy.
Someone needs to break the crackpot cycle, as President Dwight Eisenhower did in the 1950s, when the Republican Party was content to accommodate McCarthyism and the John Birch Society. What the party needs today is to do something, not just throw rocks at Democrats. Be relevant. Yelling “socialism” isn’t a platform. New York isn’t Texas.
Among those best positioned to take on that work are Langworthy and Ortt. Unfortunately for Republicans everywhere, their angry-man approach seems focused on coddling its right wing – the crowd that thinks it’s still 1954 – while sabotaging the need to expand the party’s reach and to position it as a party interested in governing.
The numbers tell the story. New York’s Republican Party is shrinking, both in terms of relative membership and influence. Figures from the State Board of Elections show that since 1996, Democratic Party registration has boomed, rising to 6.8 million from 4.7 million, an increase of 44%. Republican registrations, meanwhile, have hardly budged, hovering just under 3 million in both years. As a relative matter, the state GOP had about 63% as many members as the Democrats in 1996. In 2020, it had fallen to just 44%.
Perhaps Langworthy, Ortt and other Republican leaders think Trumpism is the key to reversing the party’s fortunes. It certainly has captured much of the national party.
But to do that, it has to choose dishonesty as a strategy – denying facts, lying to its own members and favoring division over policy – to the point of tolerating officeholders who disdain the fundamentals of democracy.
New York needs two responsible and competitive parties and the country needs a functioning Republican operation here. But neither Langworthy nor Ortt is leading it in that direction. Without significant changes, it’s easy to see the party continuing to stagnate, perhaps even to decline further.
None of this is to say that Republicans can’t occasionally win new legislative seats or even the governor’s office. But without a forward-looking approach to governance, such victories will be flukes – the exception to the rule. They won’t carry the party forward.
One more thought from T.R., by way of Goodwin:
He feared that so long as Republicans failed to develop a cogent policy regarding trusts, those workers who suffered ‘a good deal of misery’ would gravitate toward ‘the quack,’ whose dangerous remedies would undo the benefits of the Industrial Revolution.
Four years ago, Democrats paid the price for ignoring the needs of working people who turned to the quack from Queens. Democrats have many problems of their own, but they seem at least to be aware of their mistakes. Republicans, meanwhile, continue thrashing down the path of irrelevance. Western New York leaders could, if they chose, show the state and the country a better way.
