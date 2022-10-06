The Editorial Board: West Seneca needs all hands on deck for a 2023 community pool reopening

This community fought for its pool. It deserves the 2023 reopening it was promised, but it will take collaboration and positive attitudes from all parties involved.

In August, West Seneca residents got signatures on petitions, organized on social media, held a vigil and spoke before their Town Board for three hours in defense of their community pool in Veterans Park.

It worked. Though the Town Board had voted 4-1 at a May 23 meeting to demolish the pool, on Aug. 22, the passion of the West Seneca Swims group carried the day and the pool, which had failed to reopen in 2022, was reprieved for future seasons.

Now, however, some activists worry that the Town Board is setting the town up for disappointment by asking outside engineers to provide a detailed report. They fear the report might be used to provide more reasons for demolishing the pool rather than expert advice toward saving an essential amenity.

Maybe all parties can cut each other some slack here. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson has asserted that a more detailed assessment is needed and Town Engineer Steven R. Tanner wants a thorough examination of the pool’s structural systems. That’s fair and we’ll take them at their word. The pool is almost 50 years old, after all. Still, this task should be undertaken with a prejudice toward making it happen.

Reopening the pool, even after repairs, will still be a heavy lift; staffing has yet to be found and that means hiring lifeguards, of which there is a long-running national shortage. But there’s determination from Town Board members as well as activists. Board Member Robert J. Breidenstein says he wants the pool open and asserts, “We will go a long way for the town to address at least the West Seneca portion of the national lifeguard shortage.”

It will be important for all those who care about the pool and all those who oversee it to work together. The residents are right to be worried. This pool was almost taken away from them, in spite of it being a place where local children learned how to swim and elder residents got low-impact exercise. Pools aren’t just for splashing around in when it’s hot. Swimming is one of the best forms of exercise out there. It works the entire body, including the cardiovascular system; an hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as an hour of running, but without jarring bones and joints. Those who think splash pads are equitable replacements for pools should let these facts sink in.

Keeping Western New York community pools open is clearly a challenge – none in the City of Buffalo was open this year – but it’s a challenge worth meeting. And that won’t happen without cooperation and hard work by both residents and municipal governments.

