The dispute among a few West Seneca property owners and the town’s seizure of their land through eminent domain should have been more respectful of the people involved and their property.

Unfortunately, tempers on both sides of the issue have come to a boil. Town officials must figure out a way to better communicate with property owners. It may not appease them in this instance, but at least it would offer some sort of olive branch. And it would be good training for future incidents.

Eminent domain is rarely a pleasant affair, even when necessary, and this one especially so since the unpleasantness began early in the process.

The dispute began with a disagreement over sewer easements near Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca. It was the place where three property owners took the town to state Supreme Court and received a temporary restraining order.

Perhaps that action did not set well with town officials, who have begun to seize the land around the sewer line from them through eminent domain.

According to one, Kate Kotecki, the action is “… so disrespectful, and it’s awful.” Kotecki runs Kotecki’s Grandview Grove on Seneca Street, the business her father started 34 years ago.

Kotecki noticed an excavator near the creek on the 13-acre grounds of the popular wedding and banquet venue in the fall. Town officials described the action as raising sewer manholes.

The two manholes on her property sat about 4 feet above the ground, with a mound of grass over them. Now, they are about 9 feet high and about 40 feet wide, with boulders along the sides with access roads of asphalt millings leading to the top of the manhole.

Some would certainly sympathize with Kotecki’s reaction: “I’m just heartbroken. I would go down there and cry.”

Kotecki also is upset that crews entered her property without permission, adding that they did not remain within the confines of the easement. Moreover, they cut down trees and altered the area where many of her patrons have gathered for wedding photographs.

Supervisor Gary Dickson commented in a Facebook post that it was a mistake not the notify residents – an acknowledgment that the town should have better communicated. In a press release the town said it did not follow its “normal practice” of notifying residents of the work to be done. That would qualify as the second bit of evidence of failure on the town’s part, supported by the statement: “This was a mistake, but it did not change the necessity of the project or the right of the town to carry out the work.”

Town officials took the first step in admitting the problem, but then took a huge misstep by attempting to justify the absence of communication by explaining – too late – the importance of the work.

Yes, it is critical to correct sewer overflows and backups that occurred in February 2022 when Cazenovia Creek flooded from ice jams. The ice damaged some of the manhole covers and allowed creek water to flow into the lines, causing sewer lines to back up in basements in the neighborhood behind Southgate Plaza. A quick check with those affected neighbors would confirm the urgency of the matter.

Town engineers recommended raising the level of 12 manholes along the sewer line that runs along the creek. But here is where the situation gets messy: The town claims trees that were removed were within the easement and had roots growing into the sewer line.

Kotecki had problems with the scope of the work. Ralph Lorigo, the attorney for Kotecki and two other residents, Kenneth Horton and Carol Lauber, both of Creekward Drive, said the work was done outside their easements.

Back-and-forth with town officials via emails and a couple of failed attempts to meet with the supervisor and town engineer – only the town attorney showed up – led to Lorigo obtaining the temporary restraining order. He also is seeking a preliminary injunction.

Eminent domain is a blunt too. It should be used only when necessary and with respect. It’s someone’s property and the owners deserve to be included in the process. This was a gigantic failure by the town.

