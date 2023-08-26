High marks to Buffalo ReUse and its partners for the splendorous sunflowers, “Sunfields of Buffalo,” at the corner of Riley Street and Jefferson Avenue. That’s next to the Tops Markets, where that horrific mass shooting occurred on May 14 last year. The community has since joined in an all-out effort to show off this vibrant neighborhood.

Buffalo ReUse President Michael Gainer said of the project, “We thought that this was one tangible thing that we could do this year to really spread some beauty in the neighborhood and give people hope at a time when there’s a lot of troubling things happening in our world, and a lot of people are struggling. And this was one thing that we could do.”

Indeed, one beautiful thing to behold.

***

Kudos to the Town of Amherst on its planned accessible playground in its Dana Heights Park, at 79 Shetland Drive. It would replace a dated playground “that no longer serves the community’s needs,” as noted in a round-up by The Buffalo News’ Jonathan D. Epstein.

Inclusive playgrounds, according to the National Institutes of Health, National Library of Medicine are “… playgrounds that are designed to be physically accessible and welcoming to children with disabilities may provide equal and equitable access to play for all children.”

Good for the town – and better for the kids.

***

Speaking of kids – well, teens – some of them are more mature than many adults when it comes to access to books. They offer encouragement at a time when books are under threat.

Jillian Yarnes and Luke Lippitt, Orchard Park sophomores, founded Students Protecting Education. They want it to be a national organization and are on their way: A chapter has already opened in Charleston, S.C.

Besides speaking out against book banning and endorsing three candidates for School Board in May, the student-led organization’s mission, according to its website, is to “promote a diverse, inclusive, and equitable education for all students across America.”

“We’re not fighting against something, we’re fighting for (it)” Luke said. “We’re fighting for our voices to be heard. And we’re fighting for things that we think are important. And if you’re trying to take things away that we value, we’re going to let you know how we feel about that. We’re going to fight for those things that we care about.”

Indeed, they are acting more adult than some adults. We’re looking at you, “Moms for Liberty.”

***

And another shout out for doing the right thing: Say Yes Buffalo teamed up with AT&T to give away 165 free laptops recently to Say Yes Scholars who are entering a college degree or certificate program or already enrolled in one.

Say Yes Buffalo is that tremendous program supporting education and providing a path to higher education through scholarships to eligible graduates of Buffalo public and charter schools. The organization has been providing free laptops since the fall of 2020, at the start of the pandemic. This year, AT&T joined in the effort by covering the entire cost and becoming the sole sponsor.

In an increasingly technological landscape where lack of access to digital devices and high-speed internet is akin to not having access to fresh intellectual water, the effort by the nonprofit and generous benefactor is to be roundly applauded – graduation caps flying in the air..

