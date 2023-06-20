To the refugees now housed in Erie County, we would like to say something you may not yet have heard: Welcome. Despite what you may hear from a few windbags in local government, many people in Erie County appreciate the strain you are under and stand ready to help as best they can.

You may not know this, but Buffalo – the home of county government – is known as the City of Good Neighbors, and that’s for a reason. It’s easy to find openhearted people here – individuals and institutions who care about your plight. Others, it’s true, have forgotten their Sunday school lessons and seek to amplify the fear of the stranger. Sad to say, you’ll probably hear from them. It’s an easier way to score political points than doing the work of helping a fellow human being in a strange and unfamiliar place.

Honestly, we don’t know if all of you are here legally or for the right reasons and, as you can understand, that’s an important consideration. But while the federal government figures out how to vet and assist you and your families, you are among friends.

We like to boast in this country about our history of immigration, but the truth is, America has always been home to a wretched strain of xenophobia. We would like to believe that not all of Erie County’s Republican legislators harbor that vile prejudice, even though they pushed a resolution last month to bar the door to you. Maybe you have seen this in your countries, too, but sometimes officeholders will say one thing for public consumption but something very different in private.

Whether that’s the case here, we don’t know, but we would suggest this: Show yourselves to be worthy of those who care about you and the skeptics – some of them, anyway – will come around. It’s hard to keep fearing good people.

A famous American put it this way: “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” His name was Martin Luther King Jr.

