The changes, if they come, won’t include the one that many wine drinkers are hoping for, but they will at least count as a sign that Albany is not content with the status quo. It suggests that the liquor store industry should prepare for the day when wine and perhaps other now-forbidden alcoholic beverages may be sold in supermarkets.

For today, though, New York is considering dropping Prohibition-era rules that no longer make sense, if they ever did. Among them are regulations that would end bans on:

• Allowing the same person to own more than one wine or liquor store in the state.

• Selling alcohol on Sunday mornings.

• Granting licenses to establishments within 200 feet of a school or church.

Some of these rules are so porous, their existence is easily circumvented. In Erie County, for example, three independently owed liquor stores fall under the umbrella of the “Premier Group.” Premier Gourmet, meanwhile – an upscale grocery store and more – does business across the entrance from one of the three liquor stores, Premier Wine & Spirits on Maple Road in Amherst.

Across the parking lot from Wegmans on Amherst Street in Buffalo, meanwhile, is Amherst Street Wine & Liquor. It’s no accident the store was built there: It’s owned by a member of the Wegman family.

It’s long past time for Albany to be rethinking these antiquated rules. That’s why the Commission to Study Reform of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law was created last year. Reports indicate that members approved 18 of the 28 recommendations before them. Among those that failed is one that would have allowed wine or liquor to be sold in grocery stores, as they are in at least 42 other states. The recommendations now go to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature.

Supermarkets thirst for the day when they can sell at least wine, if not liquor, in New York. Wineries have also shown interest in expanding the number and kind of outlets where they can sell their products.

But the liquor store industry is potent in New York and, for obvious reasons, opposes that change even though liquor stores continue to thrive in states where supermarkets can legally sell at least wine.

That change seems eventually inevitable in New York. For now, though, the recommended changes appear sensible. If the liquor store industry is wise, though, it is already preparing for the day its monopoly ends.

