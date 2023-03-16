Here’s something to say right off the bat in support of Edward Cox’s return as New York State Republican Party chairman: Carl Paladino doesn’t like it.

That’s the same Carl Paladino who has been known to praise Adolf Hitler, so you get the point: If someone like that doesn’t approve, there could be reason for hope that New York’s GOP will find a path back to relevance.

Today, it’s clear that, despite some advances, the party remains on the outs in New York. Even after the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans were supposed to do well, they remain powerless in Albany, holding none of the statewide offices and thoroughly dominated by Democratic supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

Cox had been chairman for 10 years when the dissatisfied party ousted him in 2019. Leading the charge against him was then-Erie County Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, who ascended to the state leadership role. Four years later, with Langworthy having won election to the 23rd Congressional District, the party has turned back to the old hand, a reversal that doesn’t say much for Langworthy’s effectiveness.

Here’s another reason this is a hopeful move by the state GOP: It may show that after years of deifying Donald Trump and his dysfunctional, antidemocratic ways, the party once again wants to be normal – that is, actually interested in governance, policy and the real issues that affect New Yorkers.

The state needs that. American democracy functions best in a two-party system, oscillating left and right but generally keeping a true-north trajectory. That’s not possible when one of the two important political parties abandons both democracy and common sense. That risks leaving the field to the other party.

That’s what happened here, and around the country, as Republicans decided that the world revolved around a New York City developer with a feral aptitude for deception. Yet, Republicans have underperformed since Trump was elected in 2016, both in New York and around the country. They lost control of the House in 2018, lost the presidency and the Senate in 2020 and fell far short of historic midterm expectations last year.

Langworthy, who won the post based on servility to Trump, made no difference. Under his stewardship, Republicans lost clout in the State Senate and remained shut out of the offices of governor, comptroller and attorney general.

Republicans made inroads last year, narrowing but not eliminating the Democrats’ Senate supermajority. They also came closer than expected to winning the governorship, but GOP nominee Lee Zeldin still lost to Democrat Kathy Hochul by 5%. That’s close by New York standards, but it was still a notable failure in a year when the wind was at Republicans’ back.

For one thing, Hochul is not from New York City, but from Buffalo. It’s dumb, but that deflated Democrats’ statewide enthusiasm. Democrats were also arrogant with a redistricting plan that, despite a recent amendment to the state constitution, was plainly drawn to benefit their candidates.

It was also a midterm election, when the party that controls the White House often piles up losses. And during the campaign, Zeldin hammered away at crime, a real issue, even though he vastly exaggerated its impact in New York.

But Zeldin was also a Trump disciple; only hours after a violent insurrection incited by the defeated president, he voted to reject electors pledged to Joe Biden. It was a treacherous effort by Trump to steal the election, aided and abetted by congressional members such as Zeldin. That didn’t play well in New York.

Republicans needed to do something different and Langworthy’s election to Congress offered the opportunity. Whether going back to Cox was the right prescription may be open to debate. Paladino plainly doesn’t think so. Speaking to the New York Post, he attacked the new leader as an “anachronism” and said the state party should embrace Trump “as our guy.”

“What did he do wrong?” asked the embarrassment who embraced Hitler, scorned “damn Asians,” spouted vile racism and threatened local party leaders. Who’s the anachronism?

In the end, Cox may simply have been the safe choice and he certainly agrees with many of the party’s talking points, including its willful mischaracterization of the state’s bail reform law. Such is politics.

But New York Republicans need to learn again to love democracy and all its frustrations and disappointments if they are to succeed here. That may not happen with Ed Cox at the helm, but it becomes possible.





