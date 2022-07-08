The Editorial Board: We need to know: Were two innocent men convicted or were guilty men freed?

They say they were railroaded, although the judge who freed the two longtime prison inmates stopped short of that conclusion. Regardless, there are lessons that police, prosecutors and defenders need to draw from what is plainly a miscarriage of justice: Either innocent men went to prison or guilty men have been set free.

Darryl A. Boyd and John H. Walker were teenagers when the were convicted of the 1976 murder of William Crawford, 62. Each served more than 20 years in prison before they were paroled.

Last year, a state judge set aside their convictions, based on what he said was a preponderance of the evidence regarding defects in the cases against them. “This is not an exoneration of the defendants,” State Supreme Court Judge Christopher J. Burns said at the time. “That determination is left for a new trial.”

But there won’t be a new trial, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn has said. Among the problems, he said, is that many of the witnesses have died. But he and a prosecutor involved in the 46-year-old case defended the convictions.

Nevertheless, the two men, now 63, are suing Buffalo and Erie County, seeking $112 million each. The lawsuits accuse police of withholding evidence and resorting to lies and pressure tactics to secure what they say were wrongful convictions.

That presents another conundrum for the public to consider: If they’re guilty and know they won’t be retried, maybe they see a chance for a big payday. But if they’re innocent, as their lawyers say, a civil trial might help document that. It would be an odd strategy for guilty men to pursue, especially given that they say their goal is to prove to their families that, despite their wild youths, they aren’t murderers.

It doesn’t help any evaluation of the case that the judge said overturning the convictions was a close call. There was a missing photo that allegedly showed just one set of footprints approaching the victim. Would it have made a difference? Burns wasn’t sure, but it fed the allegation of defense errors, which he acknowledged.

New lawyers say prosecutors withheld evidence suggesting a different killer – a neighbor who is now deceased. That information was produced only recently, said attorney Joel B. Rudin, following a Freedom of Information request.

In addition, a witness from the earlier trial now says police threatened him and scared him into implicating the defendants, who were his friends. Tyrone Woodruff – then 17, now 64 – told The News that detectives told him that “if I didn’t point my finger at somebody, they would bring someone else in who would point their finger at me.”

Former and current law enforcement officials don’t believe it. In addition to Flynn, they include Timothy J. Drury, a former assistant district attorney who was involved in the prosecution. He told The News that he is unaware of any wrongdoing in the case and remains convinced that the teenagers were justly convicted. He said he would not take lightly prosecuting teenagers for murder.

Untangling this case may be impossible at this point. Witnesses die. Memories fade. And, said Drury, it’s not unusual for witnesses to recant years later, sometimes out of a misplaced sense of guilt.

Or, Woodruff could be telling the truth.

The issues are large. Erie County has sent innocent people to prison before. Anthony Capozzi was not the Delaware Park rapist; Altemio Sanchez was and, while Capozzi rotted in prison, Sanchez graduated from rape to homicide, becoming the Bike Path Killer.

There were others. Lynn DeJac Peters didn’t murder her teenage daughter. Valentino Dixon didn’t kill Torriano Jackson. But, cumulatively, those three wrongfully convicted innocents served 62 years in prison, convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Boyd’s and Walker’s civil suit may help to answer some questions, assuming it goes to trial. Even if it doesn’t, Erie County’s judicial system needs to be interested enough in the issues to examine them and report to the community what went wrong and how to limit the chances of future errors – either way it turns out.

