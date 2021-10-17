The Editorial Board: Waterkeeper colors in the Blueway along Ohio Street

If anyone wonders what happens when a community commits to restoring its waterway and environment, look no further than the $2 million renovation of the Buffalo Blueway, the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Buffalo River-Ohio Street fishing access site.
The work, accomplished in a remarkable five months by the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and in the middle of a pandemic – and in addition to the organization’s restoration work on the Buffalo River – is another example that environmental and economic health go together.
As the nonprofit’s website explains, the organization is “…the guardian of Western New York’s fresh water.” Decades after the Buffalo River was officially declared dead, the organization and its partners brought the waterway back to life.
When the organization set out to restore the Buffalo River, it wasn’t just to restore its health and the ecosystem for fish and wildlife and water quality. It was also looking to help revitalize the community. While the work on the Buffalo River continues, the organization has followed through on its commitment to pursue and implement equitable access to waterways. With its efforts, more people have access to the waterfront’s resources.
The Ohio Street project is one of many in the bigger umbrella of the Buffalo Blueway, which is funded with $10 million out of the Buffalo Billion. Now the project is taking off.
The emphasis on the organization’s efforts, as noted by Executive Director Jill Jedlicka, is accessibility for the low-income and the disabled. Waterkeeper consulted with mobility experts on what could be done at the site, which is why the fishing pier was made universally accessible. There is a wheelchair accessible kayak launch at RiverWorks, installed two years ago. Waterkeeper is trying to implement as much accessibility as possible at all Blueway sites.
The Ohio Street project is one among 10 the Waterkeeper is working on up and down the river system. If one site does not work for someone because of style of kayak or paddle craft, there will be other options nearby to load and unload into the water. The Blueway trail system is a network that affords different opportunities at different locations. Waterkeeper is striving to connect the “blue to the green,” blueways – a water trail system – to greenways.
The organization’s work isn’t done. It is about to break ground on its next Blueway site at the Red Jacket Park, an Erie County Park partnership farther up in the Buffalo River. It will be another site enhancement. The only existing water access is via a pile of debris and old asphalt on the shoreline. It is not just about getting into the water, but it is also about safe egress from the water. That work is set to wrap in the spring.
The organization calls it the “quiet waters” part of the Buffalo River, a 7.1-milelong waterway. The farther upstream you go, the more natural and secluded the environment becomes. It makes Red Jacket Park exciting to enhance because there is some fishing access. Jedlicka credited Erie County with restoration work over the years, and the Valley Community Center has adopted the site. Waterkeeper is working to make it a safer and more accessible Blueway site.
More is on the way. Erie County is helping with an overhaul of the Seneca Bluffs site, which will include similar fishing access at Ohio Street as well as improved parking and a paddle sport launch.
The next couple of years will be busy with new or improved points of access. It is impossible to disconnect economic vitality from environmental restoration and justice. As Jedlicka said, quality of life investments are the connective tissue for all other development and nonprofit organizations are major contributors to the local economy and activity.
• • •
