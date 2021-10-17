The Editorial Board: Waterkeeper colors in the Blueway along Ohio Street

The emphasis on the organization’s efforts, as noted by Executive Director Jill Jedlicka, is accessibility for the low-income and the disabled. Waterkeeper consulted with mobility experts on what could be done at the site, which is why the fishing pier was made universally accessible. There is a wheelchair accessible kayak launch at RiverWorks, installed two years ago. Waterkeeper is trying to implement as much accessibility as possible at all Blueway sites.

The Ohio Street project is one among 10 the Waterkeeper is working on up and down the river system. If one site does not work for someone because of style of kayak or paddle craft, there will be other options nearby to load and unload into the water. The Blueway trail system is a network that affords different opportunities at different locations. Waterkeeper is striving to connect the “blue to the green,” blueways – a water trail system – to greenways.

The organization’s work isn’t done. It is about to break ground on its next Blueway site at the Red Jacket Park, an Erie County Park partnership farther up in the Buffalo River. It will be another site enhancement. The only existing water access is via a pile of debris and old asphalt on the shoreline. It is not just about getting into the water, but it is also about safe egress from the water. That work is set to wrap in the spring.