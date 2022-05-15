The Editorial Board: Washington must block regional airline’s end run around flight training rule

And, here they come again.

Twelve years after Congress approved a landmark air safety law – and 13 years after the deadly Western New York crash that instigated it – a regional airline is pushing to relax a law that almost certainly has saved lives.

Flight 3407 families, lawmakers decry attempt to trim pilot experience rule One of the proudest achievements of the Families of Continental Flight 3407 would be cut in half at Republic Airways if federal authorities agree with the regional carrier's recent request for a waiver from the pilot experience requirement.

Fortunately, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, has pledged that Washington will stand firm against this latest effort to sabotage the law. So has Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who has opposed all efforts to weaken it.

The target once again is the law’s training standard, a key component of the legislation. It requires pilots to have 1,500 hours of flight experience before flying a commercial passenger airliner. Ever since, the nation’s regional airlines have been trying to gut it.

This time, it’s Republic Airways, which wants a waiver that would halve the 1,500-hour requirement, cheerfully assuring federal officials and the flying public that it has its own “efficient and well-defined path to becoming an airline pilot through a well-rounded, robust and comprehensive training curriculum …”

Republic is the only regional carrier that operates its own pilot training academy. Based in Indianapolis, it operates flights on behalf of American, Delta and United airlines. Among the cities it serves is Buffalo, and Buffalo knows the catastrophic costs a poorly trained pilot can inflict.

It learned the hard way.

Flight 3407 was on a routine flight from Newark, N.J., to Buffalo on Feb. 12, 2009. Its pilot, Marvin Renslow, shouldn’t have been at the controls. He had failed four pilot tests known as check-rides, but acknowledged only one on his job application. During the fatal flight, he violated flight protocols by engaging in nonflight chatter. Nearing Buffalo in icy weather, the plane went into a stall. Renslow, investigators said, took the exact wrong actions, sending the plane into a dive. It crashed into a house in Clarence Center, killing everyone on board and one person in the house. Fifty people lost their lives.

In the aftermath of that disaster, the survivors of those who died came together as the Families of Flight 3407. With help from Schumer, Higgins and others, they demanded that Congress respond and, in 2010, it did, passing the Airline Safety Act of 2010.

Among the law’s requirements is that pilots and first officers hold an airline transport pilot certificate, typically attained through 1,500 hours of flight-time training. Regional airlines have complained ever since. Even some members of Congress have recklessly pushed to water down a law that has made a difference.

Before the Flight 3407 crash, pilots with as little as 250 hours of flight time were being qualified to fly commercial airliners. Since the law was passed, American skies have been safer.

“There has not been a fatal crash on a U.S. carrier in over 13 years since Flight 3407, and prior to that, we had never even made it three years without such a crash,” said Karen Eckert, whose sister, Beverly Eckert, died in the crash. Does anyone think that improvement is merely coincidental?

Republic Airways insists that its training program is “well-rounded, robust and comprehensive,” and will produce highly qualified pilots, even with far fewer hours logged at the controls. The Families of Flight 3407 disagree, and based on good authority: the pilots of the “Miracle on the Hudson” flight, Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles, who have mentored the group.

Said Kevin Kuwik, a leader of the Families group: “They have impressed upon us the importance of fundamental airmanship skills that you form every time you hand fly a plane, no matter how simple or complex that plane is.” Experience matters.

It’s perhaps not so puzzling that regional airlines continue to oppose this standard. It raises their costs and makes hiring more challenging. But it’s time they accepted that airline safety is worth the in-flight training time and, yes, the added expense. It’s hard to imagine many passengers balking at slightly higher ticket costs in exchange for the increased flight safety.

Schumer insists the requirement will remain, as his spokeswoman, Allison Biasotti, flatly promised. “To be perfectly clear, under no circumstances will Leader Schumer allow a clawback of the 1,500 hour rule that he and the 3407 families spent more than a decade fighting for on behalf of their loved ones,” she said.

That’s reassuring, but it’s also obvious that vigilance can never flag. They’ll be back again.

